Alyssa Milano Removes Her Implants After Being Sexualized and Abused: 'I'm Free'

Alyssa Milano is taking her power back. The Charmed actress, 52, revealed on Instagram that she had her b----- implants removed — and for her, the decision was about more than just surgery.

Source: @milano_alyssa/Instagram Alyssa Milano, 52, revealed she had her implants removed.

“Today I’m releasing those false narratives, the parts of me that were never actually parts of me,” Milano wrote next to a photo of herself in a medical gown. “I’m letting go of the body that was sexualized, that was abused, that I believed was necessary for me to be attractive; to be loved; to be successful; to be happy.” She continued, “Today I am loved, I am feminine, I am attractive, and I am successful. None of that is because of my implants. There is so much joy in that knowledge and freedom in letting go of what was never me in the first place. Today, I’m my authentic self. Today, I’m free.”

Milano credited women like Michelle Visage, who have spoken openly about their own b---- implant journeys, for inspiring her to finally make the choice. For the actress, this step wasn’t just about her. “And in doing so, I hope I am releasing my daughter Bella from ever feeling those same unhealthy demands,” she explained.

Source: MEGA Alyssa Milano shared she now feels 'loved, feminine, and free' without the implants.

She made it clear she wasn’t passing judgment on anyone else’s choices. “What is a false narrative for me may be the exact right thing for them,” Milano noted. “And I am so happy that we can all find our femininity and peace on our own terms.” After surgery, she let fans know she is doing well. “I’m cozy in my bed eating the food my mama made me. Thank you for all the kind words. I appreciate the support,” she shared.

Source: MEGA The star credited women like Michelle Visage for inspiring her choice.

This isn’t the first time Milano has embraced going natural. On her 52nd birthday in December 2024, she posted a bare-faced selfie. "This is 52. No make up. No filters. Happiness. Sprinkle that s--- everywhere. I love you all. Even the trolls. If you can hate a stranger — I can love a stranger. So…I love you," she wrote, later adding, "Edit: yes, my eyebrows are micro-bladed." She celebrated the same way at 50, telling fans: "No filter. No touching up. No make up. I will spend this day, the same as every day. I will move a little, love a lot, be of service, and count my blessings. I’m happy to be here. Right here. Right now."

Source: MEGA After surgery, the actress told fans she was resting at home and grateful for their support.