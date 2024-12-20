Alyssa Milano Stuns in Makeup-Free Selfie to Celebrate Her 52nd Birthday: 'No Filters'
Alyssa Milano looked flawless as she ditched the glam for her recent birthday.
"This is 52. No make up. No filters. Happiness. Sprinkle that s--- everywhere.I love you all. Even the trolls. If you can hate a stranger—I can love a stranger. So…I love you," the actress captioned a selfie of her via Instagram on Thursday, December 19. "Edit: yes, my eyebrows are micro-bladed."
Of course, people loved hearing the star's powerful message.
One person wrote, "I love it when you share pics without makeup or filters. You're gorgeous!" while another said, "You are beautiful Alyssa even without your make up. I love you💜♥️♥️."
A third person added, "52 where???!!! You look great!" while a fourth user said, "You are truly beautiful 😍 ❤️🔥with or without."
This is hardly the first time the Charmed alum, who shares son Milo and daughter Elizabella with husband David Bugliari, decided to go filter-free.
"This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up. I will spend this day, the same as every day. I will move a little, love a lot, be of service, and count my blessings.I’m happy to be here. Right here. Right now. In this time. In my time. In your time. There’s still so much to look forward to! And you know what? It’s even been okay to look back where I’ve been, where I came from, how far I’ve come, who came into my life and who stayed.Thanks for all of your support and Birthday wishes. Let’s keep going," she wrote in 2022.
The year prior, when one fan asked if she had gotten any plastic surgery, she replied: “I’m not 20 anymore. I’m 48. I don’t look this smooth without filters and Botox.”
While on The Talk in 2020, the activist declared she's proud of her body no matter what.
“I love my stretch marks. I have them on my b----, my a--, and on my belly,” the mother-of-two said of her post-baby physique.
“In my backyard I feel pretty good in my bikini,” she added. “I will say though – because of paparazzi – I probably would not wear a bikini on the beach for fear that the press would just eat it up and rip apart every part of my body."