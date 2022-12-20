Alyssa Milano Declares 'This Is 50' With Makeup-Free Selfie On Birthday

"This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up," the Who's the Boss alum wrote alongside a stunning bare-faced selfie. "I will spend this day, the same as every day. I will move a little, love a lot, be of service and count my blessings."

"I’m happy to be here. Right here. Right now. In this time. In my time. In your time. There’s still so much to look forward to!" the Melrose Place actress — who shares two children, Elizabella, 8, and Milo, 11, with husband David Bugliari, 42 — continued.

Milano tied the knot with the New Jersey talent agent back in 2009 and was previously married to ex-husband Cinjun Tate in 1999 for less than one year.