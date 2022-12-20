Alyssa Milano Declares 'This Is 50' With Makeup-Free Selfie On Birthday
Alyssa Milano is 50 going on 25!
The Charmed actress celebrated her milestone birthday on Monday, December 19, reflecting on her life thus far with an inspirational Instagram post.
"This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up," the Who's the Boss alum wrote alongside a stunning bare-faced selfie. "I will spend this day, the same as every day. I will move a little, love a lot, be of service and count my blessings."
"I’m happy to be here. Right here. Right now. In this time. In my time. In your time. There’s still so much to look forward to!" the Melrose Place actress — who shares two children, Elizabella, 8, and Milo, 11, with husband David Bugliari, 42 — continued.
Milano tied the knot with the New Jersey talent agent back in 2009 and was previously married to ex-husband Cinjun Tate in 1999 for less than one year.
Milano continued to preach motivational words, stating, "and you know what? It’s even been okay to look back where I’ve been, where I came from, how far I’ve come, who came into my life and who stayed."
"Thanks for all of your support and Birthday wishes. Let’s keep going," the Brazen star concluded.
The beloved actress' friends and fans quickly flooded Milano's comments section with birthday wishes and kind words.
"Gorgeous. Wishing you every blessing for the next fifty! 😘😘😘," Suits alum Sarah Rafferty expressed, while Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning added, "you’re 50!!! Wtf you have a baby face still, beautiful 😍."
Prominent social psychologist Amy Cuddy summed up a majority of fans thoughts, writing, "happy birthday, Alyssa!!! So many of us feel like we 'grew up' with you. You’ve never stopped showing us how to be ourselves. And now I’m thrilled to be 50 with you!"
"I say with total sincerity: I’ve never felt stronger, braver, more content, and more beautiful than I have this year, since I turned 50 in July. Here’s to a strong, brave, beautiful 50!!! 🌟♥️," the Leadership Presence author concluded, as other admirers were eager to learn Milano's anti-aging techniques.