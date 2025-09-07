or
Amal Clooney Says She and George Do the 'Best We Can' When Raising Their Twins

Photo of Amal and George Clooney
Source: MEGA

Amal Clooney discussed raising kids with George Clooney amid public scrutiny.

Profile Image

Sept. 7 2025, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

In a rare revelation about their private family life, Amal Clooney, the renowned human rights lawyer, opened up about the challenges of raising twins with her husband, actor George Clooney.

The couple, who guard their children's privacy zealously, shared insights into how they navigate parenthood while keeping their 8-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, out of the intense public gaze that often accompanies their celebrity status.

Photo of Amal and George Clooney
Source: MEGA

Amal and George Clooney are parents to twins Alexander and Ella.

"We do the best we can to minimize any impact on our children," Amal asserted in an interview with Glamour, published on July 3. This candid statement captures the essence of her commitment to shielding her children from the relentless scrutiny that comes with having famous parents.

Amal emphasized the couple's decision to keep their personal lives under wraps, underscoring that they've "never put their photo out there or anything like that."

With both parents juggling demanding careers, the dynamics of their relationship play a crucial role in fostering a nurturing environment for their children.

Amal reflected on pivotal moments in their parenting journey and specifically recalled the unwavering support George has provided. "I remember when I became a mom, which was obviously a new frontier," she said, adding, "he was the first one to say, 'I know you've got this speech at the Security Council. You have to go, I've got the kids, don't worry about it.'"

Photo of George Clooney
Source: MEGA

Amal Clooney praised husband George and their family life.

When they first welcomed the kids, George was candid about becoming a new parent.

Photo of Amal and George Clooney
Source: MEGA

Amal and George Clooney prioritize their twins’ privacy.

“The first thing you think is, ‘I hope I don’t screw this up.’ I mean, look, we are all responsible for things in life, and Amal and I are responsible for each other in a way — we look out for one another and we care about one another,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2017 after his twins were born. “But you are really responsible for two kids. I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people’s plights. Because that’s the thing, you know? You have to have some sort of empathy.”

Photo of Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

Amal Clooney balances her high-profile legal career and parenting.

