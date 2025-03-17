or
George Clooney's Heartwarming Transformation: How Amal and Their Twins Are Shaping His New Life

Photo of George and Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

George Clooney is now laser-focused on spending time with his family as he embarks on his musical career.

By:

March 17 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

George Clooney is turning the page on his wild, glamorous past, and it’s all thanks to his “driving force” – wife Amal Clooney and their adorable twins. An insider spilled to In Touch that the Hollywood heartthrob is trading raucous nights out with freshly-divorced Brad Pitt for family time – and fans are loving it!

“When George signed on to do this play in New York, the plan was to do long-distance so as not to interrupt their life too much,” revealed the source. “But then George realized he didn’t want to miss out on any time with his family, so he convinced Amal to follow him to New York for his run in the play.”

George and Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are now prioritizing family time with their twins.

And now, the 63-year-old Wolfs star is set to make his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, with his beloved family by his side as they enjoy a six-month adventure in the Big Apple.

Reflecting on aging, George recently shared his candid thoughts with The New York Times: “I had this conversation with Amal when I turned 60 […] I said, ‘Look, I can still play full-court basketball. I can still run around. I can still do pretty much everything I did when I was 30.’”

But he doesn’t shy away from the stark reality of time: “But in 30 years, I’m 90,” he proclaimed. “That’s a real number. My dad just hit that. And there are some things you’re not doing no matter how many granola bars you eat.”

George and Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

Now 63, George Clooney is focused on spending time with his family.

The Ocean’s 11 star is now laser-focused on spending time with his family as he steps into a new career chapter embarks.

George said: "I told Amal, ‘We have to focus on the next 20, 25 years of making sure that we’re jamming in everything we can.’ Not just work, because no one at the end of their life goes, ‘God, I wish I worked more.'"

Quality time with them is the top priority,” the insider added of George's priorities with his wife and kids.

Photo of George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

George Clooney and Amal Clooney married in 2014.

Previously, Amal, 47, wanted to stay in France with their 7-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella. However, as revealed by another source to Life & Style, that plan was scrapped in favor of a new family-first approach.

“Amal is now in the same mindset; as much as she still loves her work, time with George and the twins now comes first,” the first source noted. “A few years ago, Amal wouldn’t have followed George to New York but now they’re both very aware of how precious this time together is.”

Photo of George and Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

George and Amal Clooney have a new bedtime rule to help them reconnect.

In addition to balancing family life, they’ve also instituted a new bedtime routine that’s helping them reconnect. “Another new rule they’ve got that’s really helped them reconnect is going to sleep at the same time as each other every night. The days of Amal staying up all night pouring over legal drafts while George slumbers away alone in their bedroom are over.”

Of course, with the show in full swing, George may be keeping late hours, but when they’re back in Italy? “She’s now putting a hard stop on work by 9 p.m. so they can unwind together and have some cuddle time without the kids," the source dished.

