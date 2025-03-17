George Clooney's Heartwarming Transformation: How Amal and Their Twins Are Shaping His New Life

George Clooney is turning the page on his wild, glamorous past, and it’s all thanks to his “driving force” – wife Amal Clooney and their adorable twins. An insider spilled to In Touch that the Hollywood heartthrob is trading raucous nights out with freshly-divorced Brad Pitt for family time – and fans are loving it!

“When George signed on to do this play in New York, the plan was to do long-distance so as not to interrupt their life too much,” revealed the source. “But then George realized he didn’t want to miss out on any time with his family, so he convinced Amal to follow him to New York for his run in the play.”