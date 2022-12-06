George Clooney Comically Credits Wife Amal For Children's 'Filthy' Sense Of Humor At Kennedy Center Honors — Photos

Aside from gushing over his offspring, George expressed his immense gratitude for receiving such a prestigious Kennedy Center Honor, which was presented to him for his contributions to American culture.

"I have to say, it's a really beautiful honor, it's such a fun thing. I've never I've never been to the honors before and what a fun weekend it's been. We had a great time at the White House, we had a really wonderful time at the state department, last night," the actor said of his weekend in Washington D.C. "So it's it was actually very emotional. It's fun to be around people who are also friends of yours who are receiving this."

"The White House was Christmas-y and, you know, when I get to the state department I'm usually working," Amal appreciatively added. "So it was nice to be in a lovely ballroom, and celebrating George and all the honorees."