Amanda Batula Says She and Kyle Cooke Are Doing 'Surprisingly Well' After Their Split: 'Everyone Wants Us to Both Thrive and Be Happy'

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Batula is excited about what the future holds after her split from Kyle Cooke. "It's been great. It's been good for both Kyle and I. We have so much support around us and so much love. I think everyone wants to see us both thrive and be happy and both be doing what we love, and we're surprisingly doing really well!" the reality star, 34, who wants to help you ditch your couch by launching [Sit]uationship Hotline with Lovesac, exclusively told OK!.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @amandabatula/Instagram Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke announced their split this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately, the brunette beauty has a lot of her Summer House costars to lean on, including Lindsay Hubbard, who split from her baby daddy last year, and Paige DeSorbo, who is single following her breakup from Craig Conover. "Girls rule, boys drool," she quipped. "We've been saying it since we were children. For me, I am taking things day by day. I cannot get ahead of myself. I can't think about the future, I can't think about children, marriage, dating, relationships. I'm just trying to survive tomorrow. That's sort of where I am at mentally and how I am getting through the rest of my life!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @amandabatula/Instagram The starlet said she's taking things one day at a time.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite going through some heartbreak, the TV personality, who was with Cooke, 43, for about a decade, has "so many big things coming up." "I'm doing a lot of stuff with work and travel, and then I have Amanda Batula Swim launching in the spring. I am doing two new drops with that, which I am so excited about," she shared. "I think they are my favorite two collections we've done so far. I also will be diving into more creative roles, which is what I really want to do, get my hands into some businesses and shake things up." Though Batula has experience with Cooke's company Loverboy, she isn't ready to start her own business "just yet." "I want to play a more creative role with brands and come on as a guest creative director or something in that capacity where I'm very immersed with the brand. It's not just a one-time post, but I would love to be part of a team and work with them temporarily, not forever, but that's where I see myself. I went to school for graphic design, and I've always loved art direction and creative direction, so that's where my head is at," she explained. "I'm ready to take on the next challenge."

Article continues below advertisement

For now, Batula is all for her Lovesac couch. This Valentine's Day, Batula is getting real about what she's looking for in her next relationship. Fresh off her separation and now settling into her new single life in NYC, Amanda is starting a new chapter in a new home—and she's not settling. In “[Sit]uationship”, a new campaign from Lovesac, Batula dishes on what she needs most in this next chapter: something supportive, comfortable, and built to last. The twist? She’s talking about her couch. A play on today’s dating culture, in which half of Americans ages 18-34 say they’ve stayed in a “situationship” for longer than they should have, the campaign flips the script on the term, underscoring that people likewise stick it out with their couches, not because they love them, but because it’s easy and “good enough.”. In “[Sit]uationship”, Batula and Lovesac playfully call on people to end their [sit]uationships with couches that simply aren’t serving them anymore, in favor of a relationship that actually goes the distance — a Lovesac couch that’s built to last, designed to evolve, and here for life.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @amandabatula/Instagram Amanda Batula is excited for this year.

Article continues below advertisement

"We're all about ditching our [sit]uationships; we are here to commit to the long haul, and that's why you need a couch that's going to last with you for life," she said, adding it's the "perfect" time to partner with them. "I am really looking for things that are dependable, long-lasting and will be with me for the long haul. I really want to start with a couch. I'm tired of half-committing to things that are temporary and only there for a little time and are going to phase out. I want something that I'm going to have forever. I want to commit to my couch!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Leandro Justen for Lovesac Amanda Batula said she and Kyle Cooke are 'doing well' post-split.

Article continues below advertisement

Batula loves the company for many reasons, especially since you can change up the configuration — something that comes in handy when she's in her NYC apartment. "You can change the pieces you have, the sizing, the arrangement. You can change the covers on your furniture," she said. "And because you can change the covers, you can also wash your covers, which is so important for me because you spend so much time on your couch, and it can get a little dirty. When you have dogs too, or you eat on your couch or drink on your couch, you're going to want to wash them. There's also an insane amount of options for fabrics. Their recliner feature is one of the best!" The Bravo personality just really loves being on the couch, no matter what is happening in her life. "When I am at my lowest, I need my emotional support couch. There's just something comforting to me about being on a couch, and obviously checking in with friends and being with my dogs. When I hit my low points, I definitely distract myself with the chaos that's on social media, which sometimes doesn't make me feel any better," she quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Leandro Justen for Lovesac The Bravo star loves hanging out on her Lovesac couch!