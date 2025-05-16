Craig Conover Says 'Everyone's Trauma Is Different' After Breakup From Paige DeSorbo
Craig Conover is giving his ex Paige DeSorbo the benefit of the doubt.
When speaking exclusively with OK! about his lifestyle brand Sewing Down South’s partnership with Belk, the Southern Charm star, 36, addressed the whirlwind drama surrounding their November 2024 breakup.
Conover faced cheating rumors after DeSorbo revealed she caught him texting "two b------" on Summer House Season 9. He denied both cheating on her and messaging other women on multiple occasions.
When asked how he deals with online drama and bullies, Conover revealed that he tries to "stay busy" and find his "happy place."
"To go around the country and share [Sewing Down South] with people, whether it was my Adderall use or changing my relationship with alcohol or even going through my recent breakup ... all the work I do with veterans and para-athletes and kids around the country ... you realize, everyone's trauma's different, but we're all going through very similar stuff emotionally," he explained. "Everyone's just trying their best."
Amidst the chaos of the controversy, he feels "great" and grateful that he can express himself outside of reality TV through his clothing brand.
Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo's Breakup Explained
Conover and DeSorbo split after three years of dating, which he previously admitted was a surprise. The decision was reportedly for the betterment of their lives and careers, although cheating rumors have swirled on both sides of the relationship.
In a February episode of her "Giggly Squad" podcast, DeSorbo denied the allegations on her end.
"I never, in the three years that I dated my ex-boyfriend, I never physically cheated on him, emotionally cheated on him," she said. "Since no one’s sticking up for me on the other side...Let me say this here and now. I did not move on with some new guy. I am single. I don’t have a new boyfriend."
On Summer House, she further called out her ex for not standing up for her.
"You’re gonna let people say that I’m a cheater? I caught you texting two b------ in the course of our relationship," she claimed. "Now, you’re dead to me."
During a February episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Conover indicated that he is the victim in the breakup, not his ex.
"I got broken up with," he said. "I’m the ex-boyfriend moving on with my life. I’m sorry that I’m not reading Reddit every day and getting on there and defending her. I never said [she] cheated, so I’m not a part of [that]."
Craig Conover's Sewing Down South x Belk Clothing Collection
A large part of Solomon's "moving-on" strategy is his latest Sewing Down South collaboration with Belk: a Southern-inspired clothing collection based on Charleston, South Carolina, culture.
"Being able to design this collection with Belk was so fun because it's basically my return to Charleston," he told OK!. "When I first came to Charleston in college, I had never really owned a collared shirt before. I grew up in a beach town, very rural living, and just played baseball and soccer. I moved to Charleston, and everyone's wearing sundresses to class and collared shirts and these really bright colors. I think my style has kind of evolved, but in the process, gotten away from that. And so I wanted to do a very Charleston-inspired, Southern living-inspired collection."
The reality star is particularly excited about this partnership because his mom is a longtime fan of Belk.
"It's been really fun on our Sewing Down South journey to work with companies that I personally love and that my mom really loves because it's always the best surprise to tell her," he expressed. "She's such a pure soul."