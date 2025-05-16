Craig Conover Says 'Everyone's Trauma Is Different' After Breakup From Paige DeSorbo

Conover faced cheating rumors after DeSorbo revealed she caught him texting "two b------" on Summer House Season 9. He denied both cheating on her and messaging other women on multiple occasions.

When asked how he deals with online drama and bullies, Conover revealed that he tries to "stay busy" and find his "happy place."

"To go around the country and share [Sewing Down South] with people, whether it was my Adderall use or changing my relationship with alcohol or even going through my recent breakup ... all the work I do with veterans and para-athletes and kids around the country ... you realize, everyone's trauma's different, but we're all going through very similar stuff emotionally," he explained. "Everyone's just trying their best."

Amidst the chaos of the controversy, he feels "great" and grateful that he can express himself outside of reality TV through his clothing brand.