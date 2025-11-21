Amanda Bynes Addresses Disturbing Rumor Former Nickelodeon Executive Got Her Pregnant at 13: 'Lies for Clickbait'
Amanda Bynes has finally commented on the disturbing viral TikTok video alleging she got pregnant by ex-Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider at age 13.
The creepy video, which has since been debunked as fake, spread like wildfire earlier this week.
Bynes, 39, told an outlet on Thursday, November 20, whoever was impersonating her was simply making up "lies for clickbait."
Amanda Bynes Confirms the Disturbing TikTok Allegations Are Bogus
Bynes explained the video creator spliced together a recent Instagram Story from her real account and old footage of her in a hot tub with Schneider, 59.
The first part of the doctored video showed her seated at a diner while the latter was taken from her days on The Amanda Show.
"The man I got pregnant with him at the age of 13!" the clip said, before the camera panned to reveal the hot tub footage. It then read, "I'm sorry for not making your childhood happy again!"
The She's the Man actress said that in the real video, she turned the camera toward the guy she's dating.
Dan Schneider's Creepy Behavior Was Called Out in 'Quiet on Set' Doc
While Bynes shut down the horrifying story, Schneider was put on blast last year for his close relationship with the actress in the March 2024 Investigation Discovery docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.
In the series, one former editor on The Amanda Show, Karyn Finley Thompson, recalled the producer and star's dynamic as "being very physically close."
"There were many times that I saw Amanda sitting behind him hugging him, or like giving him a neck massage or whatever," she said. "Dan and Amanda had a close relationship, and I didn’t think anything different than that."
Additionally, a former cast member on All That, another popular Nickelodeon sketch comedy series Bynes appeared on before getting her own show, revealed she would sometimes disappear on set.
Leon Frierson said, "There would be times when Amanda would just be missing. A lot of times we would hear she would be with Dan, pitching ideas and writing. We see them grow closer to each other on set."
A spokesperson for Schneider told Entertainment Weekly: "Dan deeply regrets asking anyone for neck massages. Though they happened in public settings, he knows this was highly inappropriate and would never happen again."
Dan Schneider Fighting the Allegations With Lawsuit
However, it was reported in May 2024 that Schneider filed a defamation lawsuit against the docuseries' creators.
Schneider's lawyers called the series a "hit job" that falsely painted him as a sexual predator.
While Warner Bros. and Sony tried to get the suit dismissed, a judge ruled in Schneider's favor, citing "damning implications about his conduct."