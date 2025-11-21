or
Article continues below advertisement
Amanda Bynes Addresses Disturbing Rumor Former Nickelodeon Executive Got Her Pregnant at 13: 'Lies for Clickbait'

split photo of amanda bynes and dan Schneider
Source: mega

Amanda Bynes finally commented on the disturbing viral TikTok video alleging she got pregnant by ex-Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider at 13.

Nov. 21 2025, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes has finally commented on the disturbing viral TikTok video alleging she got pregnant by ex-Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider at age 13.

The creepy video, which has since been debunked as fake, spread like wildfire earlier this week.

Bynes, 39, told an outlet on Thursday, November 20, whoever was impersonating her was simply making up "lies for clickbait."

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Confirms the Disturbing TikTok Allegations Are Bogus

image of Amanda Bynes said the video was doctored using a recent clip from her Instagram Story.
Source: mega

Amanda Bynes said the video was doctored using a recent clip from her Instagram Story.

Bynes explained the video creator spliced together a recent Instagram Story from her real account and old footage of her in a hot tub with Schneider, 59.

The first part of the doctored video showed her seated at a diner while the latter was taken from her days on The Amanda Show.

"The man I got pregnant with him at the age of 13!" the clip said, before the camera panned to reveal the hot tub footage. It then read, "I'm sorry for not making your childhood happy again!"

The She's the Man actress said that in the real video, she turned the camera toward the guy she's dating.

Article continues below advertisement

Dan Schneider's Creepy Behavior Was Called Out in 'Quiet on Set' Doc

image of It was revealed in 'Quiet on Set' that Dan Schneider received neck massages from a young Amanda Bynes.
Source: mega

It was revealed in 'Quiet on Set' that Dan Schneider received neck massages from a young Amanda Bynes.

While Bynes shut down the horrifying story, Schneider was put on blast last year for his close relationship with the actress in the March 2024 Investigation Discovery docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

In the series, one former editor on The Amanda Show, Karyn Finley Thompson, recalled the producer and star's dynamic as "being very physically close."

"There were many times that I saw Amanda sitting behind him hugging him, or like giving him a neck massage or whatever," she said. "Dan and Amanda had a close relationship, and I didn’t think anything different than that."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Amanda Bynes and Dan Schneider's dynamic was described as 'very physically close.'
Source: mega

Amanda Bynes and Dan Schneider's dynamic was described as 'very physically close.'

Additionally, a former cast member on All That, another popular Nickelodeon sketch comedy series Bynes appeared on before getting her own show, revealed she would sometimes disappear on set.

Leon Frierson said, "There would be times when Amanda would just be missing. A lot of times we would hear she would be with Dan, pitching ideas and writing. We see them grow closer to each other on set."

A spokesperson for Schneider told Entertainment Weekly: "Dan deeply regrets asking anyone for neck massages. Though they happened in public settings, he knows this was highly inappropriate and would never happen again."

Dan Schneider Fighting the Allegations With Lawsuit

image of Dan Schneider was granted permission to proceed with his defamation lawsuit against the 'Quiet on Set' docuseries.
Source: mega

Dan Schneider was granted permission to proceed with his defamation lawsuit against the 'Quiet on Set' docuseries.

However, it was reported in May 2024 that Schneider filed a defamation lawsuit against the docuseries' creators.

Schneider's lawyers called the series a "hit job" that falsely painted him as a sexual predator.

While Warner Bros. and Sony tried to get the suit dismissed, a judge ruled in Schneider's favor, citing "damning implications about his conduct."

