or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Amanda Bynes
OK LogoNEWS

Amanda Bynes' Shocking TikTok Allegation About Dan Schneider Exposed as False as Rumors About Their Former Relationship Resurface

composite photo of amanda bynes and Dan Schneider
Source: mega

It's been revealed the creepy video was made by a fan account impersonating Amanda Bynes.

Nov. 20 2025, Updated 6:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A disturbing viral TikTok video alleging former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider assaulted and impregnated Amanda Bynes at 13 has been debunked.

The creepy clip circulating on social media was revealed to be made by a fan account claiming to be the former child star.

Bynes, 39, has been reported as previously having a close relationship with Schneider, 59, who was put on blast in Investigation Discovery’s docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, in March 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
A disturbing TikTok video alleged Dan Schneider assaulted and impregnated Amanda Bynes at 13.
Source: mega

A disturbing TikTok video alleged Dan Schneider assaulted and impregnated Amanda Bynes at 13.

Several cast and crew members of The Amanda Show, which ran from 1999 to 2001, described the tight bond between the producer and the actress in Quiet on Set. Bynes was 13 when the show premiered.

Karyn Finley Thompson, a former editor on the popular sketch comedy series, recalled the pair "being very physically close."

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Gave Dan Schneider Neck Massages on Set

image of Karyn Finley Thompson, a former editor on 'The Amanda Show,' described Amanda Bynes and Dan Schneider's dynamic as 'being very physically close.'
Source: mega

Karyn Finley Thompson, a former editor on 'The Amanda Show,' described Amanda Bynes and Dan Schneider's dynamic as 'being very physically close.'

"There were many times that I saw Amanda sitting behind him hugging him, or like giving him a neck massage or whatever. Dan and Amanda had a close relationship, and I didn’t think anything different than that," she said.

Following the revelation, a spokesperson for Schneider told Entertainment Weekly, "Dan deeply regrets asking anyone for neck massages. Though they happened in public settings, he knows this was highly inappropriate and would never happen again."

MORE ON:
Amanda Bynes

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of 'Very few people made Dan laugh, and Amanda did,' a former Nickelodeon director said.
Source: mega

'Very few people made Dan laugh, and Amanda did,' a former Nickelodeon director said.

Former Nickelodeon director Virgil L. Fabian also said Bynes and Schneider were “very close on the Amanda Show," adding, "Very few people made Dan laugh, and Amanda did."

Moreover, former cast members on All That, another Nickelodeon sketch comedy series on which Bynes appeared on before getting her own show, claimed the actress would sometimes disappear.

Leon Frierson said, “We had to go to school on set. There would be times when Amanda would just be missing. A lot of times we would hear she would be with Dan, pitching ideas and writing. We see them grow closer to each other on set."

Dan Schneider Says Amanda Wanted to Become Emancipated at 16

image of Amanda Bynes wanted to become emancipated as a teenager, according to Dan Schneider.
Source: mega

Amanda Bynes wanted to become emancipated as a teenager, according to Dan Schneider.

Schneider responded to fans' concerns about their prior relationship in a video posted to this YouTube channel, DanWarp, last year.

Seemingly deflecting the focus from himself, Schneider explained Bynes "wanted to become emancipated from her parents" when she was around 16 or 17.

"She wanted that for herself, so she turned to her team, which included her lawyer, her agent, her manager, her publicist, me — because she included me as part of her team, thought of me that way. We supported her, she tried to get emancipated and it ended up not working out and she didn't," he said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.