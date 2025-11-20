NEWS Amanda Bynes' Shocking TikTok Allegation About Dan Schneider Exposed as False as Rumors About Their Former Relationship Resurface Source: mega It's been revealed the creepy video was made by a fan account impersonating Amanda Bynes. Allie Fasanella Nov. 20 2025, Updated 6:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

A disturbing viral TikTok video alleging former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider assaulted and impregnated Amanda Bynes at 13 has been debunked. The creepy clip circulating on social media was revealed to be made by a fan account claiming to be the former child star. Bynes, 39, has been reported as previously having a close relationship with Schneider, 59, who was put on blast in Investigation Discovery’s docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, in March 2024.

Source: mega A disturbing TikTok video alleged Dan Schneider assaulted and impregnated Amanda Bynes at 13.

Several cast and crew members of The Amanda Show, which ran from 1999 to 2001, described the tight bond between the producer and the actress in Quiet on Set. Bynes was 13 when the show premiered. Karyn Finley Thompson, a former editor on the popular sketch comedy series, recalled the pair "being very physically close."

Amanda Bynes Gave Dan Schneider Neck Massages on Set

Source: mega Karyn Finley Thompson, a former editor on 'The Amanda Show,' described Amanda Bynes and Dan Schneider's dynamic as 'being very physically close.'

"There were many times that I saw Amanda sitting behind him hugging him, or like giving him a neck massage or whatever. Dan and Amanda had a close relationship, and I didn’t think anything different than that," she said. Following the revelation, a spokesperson for Schneider told Entertainment Weekly, "Dan deeply regrets asking anyone for neck massages. Though they happened in public settings, he knows this was highly inappropriate and would never happen again."

Source: mega 'Very few people made Dan laugh, and Amanda did,' a former Nickelodeon director said.

Former Nickelodeon director Virgil L. Fabian also said Bynes and Schneider were “very close on the Amanda Show," adding, "Very few people made Dan laugh, and Amanda did." Moreover, former cast members on All That, another Nickelodeon sketch comedy series on which Bynes appeared on before getting her own show, claimed the actress would sometimes disappear. Leon Frierson said, “We had to go to school on set. There would be times when Amanda would just be missing. A lot of times we would hear she would be with Dan, pitching ideas and writing. We see them grow closer to each other on set."

Dan Schneider Says Amanda Wanted to Become Emancipated at 16

Source: mega Amanda Bynes wanted to become emancipated as a teenager, according to Dan Schneider.