Amanda Bynes' Shocking TikTok Allegation About Dan Schneider Exposed as False as Rumors About Their Former Relationship Resurface
Nov. 20 2025, Updated 6:05 p.m. ET
A disturbing viral TikTok video alleging former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider assaulted and impregnated Amanda Bynes at 13 has been debunked.
The creepy clip circulating on social media was revealed to be made by a fan account claiming to be the former child star.
Bynes, 39, has been reported as previously having a close relationship with Schneider, 59, who was put on blast in Investigation Discovery’s docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, in March 2024.
Several cast and crew members of The Amanda Show, which ran from 1999 to 2001, described the tight bond between the producer and the actress in Quiet on Set. Bynes was 13 when the show premiered.
Karyn Finley Thompson, a former editor on the popular sketch comedy series, recalled the pair "being very physically close."
Amanda Bynes Gave Dan Schneider Neck Massages on Set
"There were many times that I saw Amanda sitting behind him hugging him, or like giving him a neck massage or whatever. Dan and Amanda had a close relationship, and I didn’t think anything different than that," she said.
Following the revelation, a spokesperson for Schneider told Entertainment Weekly, "Dan deeply regrets asking anyone for neck massages. Though they happened in public settings, he knows this was highly inappropriate and would never happen again."
Former Nickelodeon director Virgil L. Fabian also said Bynes and Schneider were “very close on the Amanda Show," adding, "Very few people made Dan laugh, and Amanda did."
Moreover, former cast members on All That, another Nickelodeon sketch comedy series on which Bynes appeared on before getting her own show, claimed the actress would sometimes disappear.
Leon Frierson said, “We had to go to school on set. There would be times when Amanda would just be missing. A lot of times we would hear she would be with Dan, pitching ideas and writing. We see them grow closer to each other on set."
Dan Schneider Says Amanda Wanted to Become Emancipated at 16
Schneider responded to fans' concerns about their prior relationship in a video posted to this YouTube channel, DanWarp, last year.
Seemingly deflecting the focus from himself, Schneider explained Bynes "wanted to become emancipated from her parents" when she was around 16 or 17.
"She wanted that for herself, so she turned to her team, which included her lawyer, her agent, her manager, her publicist, me — because she included me as part of her team, thought of me that way. We supported her, she tried to get emancipated and it ended up not working out and she didn't," he said.