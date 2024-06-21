OK Magazine
Amanda Bynes' Dating History: 9 Men the Actress Was Linked to

Jun. 21 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Drake Bell

Amanda Bynes and Drake Bell met on the set of The Amanda Show when they were only 12 or 13. They dated starting in 1999 but split in 2001.

Despite their breakup, they continuously worked together for a year.

"Growing up with her, she's so incredibly talented. There's a lot that I learned from her too ... It's cool to see her doing her thing now," Bell told ET! Live.

Taran Killam

Bynes dated another costar Taran Killam when she was 15, and he was 19. Their relationship only lasted from 2001 to 2002.

"When I knew Amanda 10 years ago, she was a lovely, intelligent, funny girl ... We lost touch, but I wish her all the best," Killam said during his interview with E! Online.

Frankie Muniz

Following Bynes' relationships with her The Amanda Show costars, she sparked rumors that she moved on with Big Fat Liar star Frankie Muniz. They never commented on the buzz.

Nick Zano

Nick Zano also made it to Bynes' dating history after he was linked to the What I Like About You star.

Their romance began when Bynes was 17 and Zano was 24. However, they ended their relationship in 2004.

"I learned so much from both relationships. Both of them helped me to get to where I am today. The first one was there to sort of have a negative effect on me, and then my second one helped me get back to where I was," Bynes told CosmoGirl! (now Seventeen) a year after the breakup.

Chris Carmack

Chris Carmack and Bynes' names appeared in headlines after they worked together in the 2005 romantic film Lovewrecked. They never confirmed their relationship, and the buzz died down afterward.

Seth MacFarlane

Bynes briefly dated Seth MacFarlane in 2008 after the All That alum appeared in an episode of Family Guy to voice Anna's character. Despite their 12-year age gap, they dated for months before splitting for good.

Doug Reinhardt

In 2008, The Hills star Doug Reinhardt sparked dating rumors with Bynes while pursuing his dream with the Baltimore Orioles. Their relationship only lasted for a few months.

Kid Cudi

Bynes sparked buzz when she was dating someone in 2010 after tweeting about a mystery man. At the time, she said the man was the person she was "having withdrawals" from.

Fans later found out that the man in question was Kid Cudi, but their relationship did not last long. The public believed the pair called it quits when Bynes wrote on X, "You're d---whipped by my ugly ex @ducidni (Kid Cudi's username) whose looks and talent have always been questionable to me, him being the ugly duckling that he is and all."

In 2013, she issued an apology statement and claimed her account was hacked at the time.

Paul Michael

Bynes and Paul Michael's relationship was publicized in 2020, a few months before they announced their engagement. They also revealed they were expecting, but Bynes soon removed the post and said she was "no longer pregnant."

They announced in July 2022 that they broke up after two years of dating.

