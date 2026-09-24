Amanda Bynes' New Purse Designs From Her Fashion Brand Divide Social Media: Photos
Sept. 24 2026, Published 12:13 p.m. ET
Amanda Bynes gave fans a look at the most recent bag drop from her fashion brand, New York $peed — but the designs received mixed reviews.
On Thursday, September 24, The Amanda Show alum shared two separate uploads via her Instagram, highlighting the newest additions to her bag line.
In the first post, set to Playboi Carti's "Stop Breathing," Bynes stood in her kitchen as she held up a black and pink purse with chain straps. The accessory is called the "goth bagg" and goes for $218.
"Play dead • the next bag drop •★ newyorkspeed.co 𓅓 ★ ♥︎," she wrote in the caption.
Shortly after, the 40-year-old shared a two-slide carousel, this time from her car, of a sparkly pink slouchy option that she refers to as the "prince$$ bag" on her website, which also retails for $218.
Bynes captioned the second post, "say less."
Social Media Users Had Mixed Reviews
While some social media users gushed over the bags, others couldn't get behind them.
Many were focused on the price, calling it too high for the quality.
"Who is buying these?" questioned one person.
Another wrote, "This whole thing confuses me...especially the website because wdym this cost $218."
"This looks like something one of my 9-year-olds made," commented a third.
On the other hand, one follower declared, "Wow I'm obsessed."
Another called the bags "iconic," with a third telling Bynes, "Yessss sis POP OFF."
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Amanda Bynes Dropped Her First Bag Collection in July
The "prince$$ bag" and the "goth bagg" are the most recent designs in the line, which Bynes first announced on July 5 via a separate Instagram post.
In the first video captioned "doing a bag line", she shared, "I am so excited about my bag line that I am doing new york $peed. I am so excited about the whole production of it. We are adding decals; we are using fabrics. It's a whole vibe."
"So excited I will post more about it, of course. Take care," she added before finishing the video.
Amanda Bynes Announced the Brand in June
Back in June, Bynes shared that she was taking a shot at the venture through a series of cryptic Instagram Stories teasers.
The She's the Man star posted snapshots hinting at what she had been up to: a light pink purse, lounge pants adorned with the words "New $peed" repeated across the fabric and a mirror selfie with her head out of frame.
The first drop, which included the aforementioned purse and lounge pants, also included beanies with an interactive twist — "u buy i [Bynes] choose ur colorway."
Prices ranged from $80 to $120; however, they are no longer available on her website.