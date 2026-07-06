CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Amanda Bynes Shows Off Her New Bag Line With Bleached Hair and Dramatic Dark Eyebrows: Watch Source: MEGA; @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes showed off her new bag line in recent Instagram video. Olivia Callanan July 6 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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On Sunday, July 5, Amanda Bynes took to her Instagram to tease new bags for her brand New York $peed. In the first video captioned "doing a bag line", she shared, "I am so excited about my bag line that I am doing new york $peed. I am so excited about the whole production of it. We are adding decals; we are using fabrics. It's a whole vibe." Before finishing off the video saying, "So excited I will post more about it, of course. Take care."

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Her New Launch

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes rocked her usual bold brows for the video.

Sporting her dramatic black brows, she kept it casual for the video, pulling her platinum blonde hair into a little-bit-up, little-bit-down hairstyle and wearing a gray zip-up hoodie with a white lace robe over top. As promised, a little later that day, she posted another video on her Instagram.

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Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes said the cheetah bag is 'it for me.'

In the second video, she was seen in her dining room showing off four new bags. The first was a blue faux fur shoulder bag that is "still in production." The second was an orange and brown faux fur bag that Bynes described as "super fun." Noting a third bag is her favorite, she said, "I love this one, this one is it for me," while holding up a cheetah and multicolor option that is also made of faux fur. For the final bag, she showed a more understated black bag with blue and purple rhinestones that she "would want to wear the most."

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The Comments

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes' fans were happy to see her passionate about the new project.

Her nearly 700,000 followers made sure to share their praise in the comments. "Nice to hear you, Miss Amanda 👏🏽 The bags are great and I ❤️ the confidence I in your voice - missed that 🔥," one fan said. "I love that she smiled at the end 🥹 - those bags are cute!," wrote another. A third raved, "Thee Amanda Bynes we will buy anything you sell honey 😍😍😍😍." "You can hear the change in her voice & tone when showing off her bags <3 I pray healing & peace for her," commented a fourth. The bags, which she has called the "ca$h bby bag," are available on her site for $800. The launch comes amid her comeback attempt.

Making Her Comeback

Source: MEGA In April, Amanda Bynes released a new song.