Amanda Bynes Shows Off Her New Fashion Line Amid Career Comeback and Weight-Loss Journey
June 24 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Amanda Bynes, 40, is stepping into a new spotlight.
After years away from the entertainment industry, the actress and icon is making her continued return through an unexpected venture: her own fashion collection.
The promotion came through an awfully cryptic array of Instagram story teasers that had her followers buzzing.
The Launch
The She's the Man star posted a series of snapshots that hinted at what she has been up to: a sparkly light pink purse, cozy lounge pants adorned with the words "New $peed" repeated across the fabric and a mirror selfie with her head purposefully out of frame.
The final slide linked directly to a website bearing the same name: "New York $peed" — which seems to be a playful nod to her New York roots and the distinctive, personality-driven brand she's built over the years.
The mysterious rollout strategy worked with fans immediately recognizing it as a fashion launch and rushing to the website to explore the collection.
The line, which includes the aforementioned purse and lounge pants, also includes beanies with an interactive twist—"u buy i (Bynes) choose ur colorway," transforming a simple purchase into a moment of anticipation and excitement.
Prices range from $80 to $120, with her signature "prince$$ bag" standing as the most expensive item in the collection.
Getting Back to Herself
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The launch of her new collection also comes on the heels of her recent weight-loss journey.
The actress has been remarkably open about her weight loss, revealing that she lost 28 pounds using the GLP-1 medication Ozempic, dropping from 180 lbs to 152 lbs.
In the past, she has revealed that she previously struggled with depression, which contributed to gaining over 20 pounds, and she decided to take a proactive approach to her health.
Rather than keeping her journey private, Bynes has been open about the process, giving fans insight into her commitment to wellness while setting a goal of reaching 130 pounds.
A Healthier, Happier Amanda
In true Bynes fashion, she's been candid about the combination of approaches that worked for her, emphasizing that her transformation was as much about mental health and feeling confident as it was about the numbers on the scale.
Recent public appearances have shown a visibly happier Bynes, glowing in casual Los Angeles outings where she's recently displayed a new look.
It is clear that this wellness journey has been part of a larger personal rebuild — one that's now extending into the creative confidence needed to launch her own fashion brand.