CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Amanda Bynes Shows Off Her New Fashion Line Amid Career Comeback and Weight-Loss Journey Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram; MEGA Amanda Bynes debuted a new fashion line amid her recent comeback and weight-loss journey. Olivia Callanan June 24 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Amanda Bynes, 40, is stepping into a new spotlight. After years away from the entertainment industry, the actress and icon is making her continued return through an unexpected venture: her own fashion collection. The promotion came through an awfully cryptic array of Instagram story teasers that had her followers buzzing.

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The Launch

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes promoted her new line through a series of Instagram story posts linking to the website 'New York $peed.'

The She's the Man star posted a series of snapshots that hinted at what she has been up to: a sparkly light pink purse, cozy lounge pants adorned with the words "New $peed" repeated across the fabric and a mirror selfie with her head purposefully out of frame. The final slide linked directly to a website bearing the same name: "New York $peed" — which seems to be a playful nod to her New York roots and the distinctive, personality-driven brand she's built over the years. The mysterious rollout strategy worked with fans immediately recognizing it as a fashion launch and rushing to the website to explore the collection. The line, which includes the aforementioned purse and lounge pants, also includes beanies with an interactive twist—"u buy i (Bynes) choose ur colorway," transforming a simple purchase into a moment of anticipation and excitement. Prices range from $80 to $120, with her signature "prince$$ bag" standing as the most expensive item in the collection.

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Getting Back to Herself

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Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes' fashion launch coincides with a significant personal transformation.

The launch of her new collection also comes on the heels of her recent weight-loss journey. The actress has been remarkably open about her weight loss, revealing that she lost 28 pounds using the GLP-1 medication Ozempic, dropping from 180 lbs to 152 lbs. In the past, she has revealed that she previously struggled with depression, which contributed to gaining over 20 pounds, and she decided to take a proactive approach to her health. Rather than keeping her journey private, Bynes has been open about the process, giving fans insight into her commitment to wellness while setting a goal of reaching 130 pounds.

A Healthier, Happier Amanda

Source: MEGA For Amanda Bynes, wellness has always been about more than weight loss; it has been a path to reclaiming her life on her own terms.