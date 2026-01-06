Amanda Bynes Shares Rare Look at Her Artwork and Teases Upcoming Show After Ditching Hollywood: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes shared a rare glimpse of her artwork on social media. The former actress, 39, posted a drawing of a crying figure on her Instagram Stories on January 5.

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes shared a rare picture of her artwork to her Instagram Stories.

In text over the picture, Bynes wrote: "Doing an anime theme for my next art show." The She's the Man star rarely posts on social media, with her last Instagram post being from December 2024.

Previous Art Show

Source: MEGA The former actress said her next show would be 'anime themed.'

Bynes’s previous Instagram post from December 2024 also centered on her artwork. At the time, she co-hosted an art and clothing pop-up in California alongside designer Austin Babbitt, where she displayed several of her pieces, per E! News. The event marked Bynes’ first public appearance in more than a decade. For the outing, the former child star wore her short blonde hair slicked back and opted for a revealing long-sleeve top that was open down the front, paired with black pants and matching boots. According to Instagram Stories shared during the event, the actress shared artwork titled "Stars," "Grey," "Lavender Dreams, and "Night."

New Year, New Man

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes previously co-hosted an art show in December 2024.

Bynes has been back in the spotlight as of late. On January 1, the former Nickelodeon star shared a snap of herself and new beau, Zachary, out at dinner. "Best New Year's with my love," she captioned the shot, which was posted to her Instagram Stories. The couple was seated across from each other in a dimly lit venue. Zachary, 40, opted for an all-black look, while the Easy A actress wore a fuzzy baby-pink coat layered over a white hoodie, paired with white pants. She completed the outfit with black-and-white sneakers and carried an oversized white tote. Bynes appeared in high spirits and wore her blonde hair pulled back into a classic updo. The former starlet went public with her new romance in late September, sharing photos from a trip on her Instagram Story and referring to Zachary as "my boo."

Source: MEGA On New Years 2026, Bynes shared a snap of her and beau, Zachary.