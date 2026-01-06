or
Amanda Bynes Shares Rare Look at Her Artwork and Teases Upcoming Show After Ditching Hollywood: Photo

split image of Amanda Bynes and a drawing of a person crying
Source: MEGA; @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

Amanda Bynes shares a glimpse at her artwork as she teased an upcoming 'anime art show.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 6 2026, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

Amanda Bynes shared a rare glimpse of her artwork on social media.

The former actress, 39, posted a drawing of a crying figure on her Instagram Stories on January 5.

Amanda Bynes shared a rare picture of her artwork to her Instagram Stories.
Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

In text over the picture, Bynes wrote: "Doing an anime theme for my next art show."

The She's the Man star rarely posts on social media, with her last Instagram post being from December 2024.

Previous Art Show

Image of The former actress said her next show would be 'anime themed.'
Source: MEGA

Bynes’s previous Instagram post from December 2024 also centered on her artwork.

At the time, she co-hosted an art and clothing pop-up in California alongside designer Austin Babbitt, where she displayed several of her pieces, per E! News.

The event marked Bynes’ first public appearance in more than a decade.

For the outing, the former child star wore her short blonde hair slicked back and opted for a revealing long-sleeve top that was open down the front, paired with black pants and matching boots.

According to Instagram Stories shared during the event, the actress shared artwork titled "Stars," "Grey," "Lavender Dreams, and "Night."

Amanda Bynes

New Year, New Man

image of Amanda Bynes previously co-hosted an art show in December 2024.
Source: MEGA

Bynes has been back in the spotlight as of late.

On January 1, the former Nickelodeon star shared a snap of herself and new beau, Zachary, out at dinner.

"Best New Year's with my love," she captioned the shot, which was posted to her Instagram Stories.

The couple was seated across from each other in a dimly lit venue.

Zachary, 40, opted for an all-black look, while the Easy A actress wore a fuzzy baby-pink coat layered over a white hoodie, paired with white pants.

She completed the outfit with black-and-white sneakers and carried an oversized white tote.

Bynes appeared in high spirits and wore her blonde hair pulled back into a classic updo.

The former starlet went public with her new romance in late September, sharing photos from a trip on her Instagram Story and referring to Zachary as "my boo."

30 Pounds Down

Image of On New Years 2026, Bynes shared a snap of her and beau, Zachary.
Source: MEGA

Bynes' New Year's post comes after she shared a major weight loss update since starting Ozempic.

"I was 180 lbs but now I’ve lost 28 lbs on Ozempic! I’m down to 152 lbs,” she revealed on her Instagram Stories on December 22.

Bynes also shared a recent paparazzi photo of herself walking down the streets of California, writing, "I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!"

