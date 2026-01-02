Amanda Bynes Kicks Off New Year's Eve With Boyfriend Zachary After Flaunting Slimmed-Down Figure

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes rung in the new year with her boyfriend. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, January 1, the former Nickelodeon star, 39, shared a snap of herself out to dinner with her new man, Zachary. "Best new year's with my love," the star captioned the shot, which showed them seated across from one another in a dimly lit venue.

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/instagram Amanda Bynes went out to dinner with her boyfriend for New Year's Eve.

While Zachary, 40, dressed in all black for the occasion, the She's the Man actress could be seen wearing a fuzzy baby pink coat over a white hoodie paired with white pants. She also donned black and white sneakers and kept an oversized white tote bag at her side. Bynes, who appeared to be in good spirits, styled her blonde mane in a classic updo. The former starlet launched her new relationship when she posted photos from a trip on her Instagram Story, referring to Zachary as "my boo" in late September.

Amanda Bynes Has Lost Nearly 30 Pounds on Ozempic

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/instagram Bynes recently revealed she's lost nearly 30 pounds since starting Ozempic.

Bynes' New Year's Eve outing comes after she confessed to shedding nearly 30 pounds since starting Ozempic. "I was 180 lbs but now I’ve lost 28 lbs on Ozempic! I’m down to 152 lbs,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, December 22. Sharing a recent paparazzi photo of herself walking down the streets of Los Angeles, Calif., she noted, "I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!"

Source: mega The star admitted to using Ozempic on social media earlier this year.

The Nickelodeon alum revealed earlier this year that she was using Ozempic to help her lose weight. "I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey," she told her followers in an Instagram Story video on November 5. "I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds." Bynes continued, "I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection. So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic."

Amanda Bynes Has Had Face Work

Source: mega Amanda Bynes has also had work done to her face.