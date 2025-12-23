Amanda Bynes Reveals How Much Weight She's Lost on Ozempic in Shocking Confession: 'I Know I Still Look Big'

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes gave fans an intimate glimpse at her weight-loss journey. In a Monday, December 22, Instagram Story, the former child star, 39, shared a recent paparazzi photo of herself walking down the streets of Los Angeles, Calif. The snapshot showcased Bynes’ fresh figure, which was hidden beneath a baggy Lady Gaga T-shirt, ripped jeans and a Louis Vuitton denim purse.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes previously gained weight from depression.

“I was 180 lbs but now I’ve lost 28 lbs on Ozempic! I’m down to 152 lbs,” she wrote. “I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!” Bynes paired her edgy look with a bleach-blonde mullet, a septum ring and heavily filled-in eyebrows. A small heart tattoo on her cheek was on full display as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Gives Update on Ozempic Journey

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes has been transparent about her weight-loss journey.

Earlier this year, the Nickelodeon alum revealed she was using Ozempic to help her shed pounds. “I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” she said in an Instagram Story video on November 5. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.” Bynes continued, “I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection. So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Previously Gained Weight From 'Being Depressed'

Source: @amanda.bynes1986/TikTok Amanda Bynes lost weight on Ozempic.

Last year, the actress revealed she had gained weight due to mental health issues. “I’ve gained over 20 lbs in the past few months from being depressed,” she wrote on social media in March 2024. “I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do [the] opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean.” At the time, the Amanda Show star told fans she weighed 162 lbs. but was looking to get down to 110 lbs.

Amanda Bynes Claims Paparazzi Photos Make Her 'Look Terrible'

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes lost 28 lbs. on Ozempic.