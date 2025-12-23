or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Amanda Bynes
HEALTH

Amanda Bynes Reveals How Much Weight She's Lost on Ozempic in Shocking Confession: 'I Know I Still Look Big'

Photo of Amanda Bynes
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes disclosed the exact number of pounds she shed on Ozempic.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 23 2025, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

Amanda Bynes gave fans an intimate glimpse at her weight-loss journey.

In a Monday, December 22, Instagram Story, the former child star, 39, shared a recent paparazzi photo of herself walking down the streets of Los Angeles, Calif.

The snapshot showcased Bynes’ fresh figure, which was hidden beneath a baggy Lady Gaga T-shirt, ripped jeans and a Louis Vuitton denim purse.

Image of Amanda Bynes previously gained weight from depression.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes previously gained weight from depression.

“I was 180 lbs but now I’ve lost 28 lbs on Ozempic! I’m down to 152 lbs,” she wrote. “I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!”

Bynes paired her edgy look with a bleach-blonde mullet, a septum ring and heavily filled-in eyebrows. A small heart tattoo on her cheek was on full display as well.

Amanda Bynes Gives Update on Ozempic Journey

Image of Amanda Bynes has been transparent about her weight-loss journey.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes has been transparent about her weight-loss journey.

Earlier this year, the Nickelodeon alum revealed she was using Ozempic to help her shed pounds.

“I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” she said in an Instagram Story video on November 5. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.”

Bynes continued, “I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection. So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic.”

MORE ON:
Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes Previously Gained Weight From 'Being Depressed'

Image of Amanda Bynes lost weight on Ozempic.
Source: @amanda.bynes1986/TikTok

Amanda Bynes lost weight on Ozempic.

Last year, the actress revealed she had gained weight due to mental health issues.

“I’ve gained over 20 lbs in the past few months from being depressed,” she wrote on social media in March 2024. “I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do [the] opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean.”

At the time, the Amanda Show star told fans she weighed 162 lbs. but was looking to get down to 110 lbs.

Amanda Bynes Claims Paparazzi Photos Make Her 'Look Terrible'

Image of Amanda Bynes lost 28 lbs. on Ozempic.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes lost 28 lbs. on Ozempic.

In 2023, Bynes lamented over how much she dislikes paparazzi photos of herself.

"The sunlight is usually really harsh and bright on my skin," she explained. "Even though I’m only 37 and I don’t even look old… the harsh lighting can create shadows on my face like it cast shadows in different areas and I look terrible."

That same year, the star also disclosed that she underwent blepharoplasty to remove excess skin in the corners of her eyes.

