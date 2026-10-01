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Amanda Bynes Steps Out in L.A. After Backlash Over $218 Handmade Purse

amanda bynes steps out in la purse backlash
Source: MEGA; @AMANDAPANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM

Amanda Bynes stepped out in Los Angeles after fans reacted to her $218 handmade purses.

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Oct. 1 2026, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

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Amanda Bynes was spotted out in Los Angeles just days after her latest handmade purse designs sparked mixed reactions online.

In new photos, the 40-year-old kept things casual for the outing, wearing a white graphic T-shirt with loose black shorts. She finished the look with chunky black combat boots, oversized sunglasses and a black shoulder bag.

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image of Amanda Bynes was spotted in Los Angeles days after her latest purse designs drew mixed reactions online.
Source: @AMANDAPANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM

Amanda Bynes was spotted in Los Angeles days after her latest purse designs drew mixed reactions online.

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Bynes wore her blonde hair pulled back as she walked through the city with an iced coffee and her phone in hand. She also appeared to be carrying a set of keys while making her way past parked cars.

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Bynes Debuted Her New Purse Designs

image of The actress recently introduced the $218 'goth bagg' and 'prince$$ bag' through her New York $peed label.
Source: MEGA

The actress recently introduced the $218 'goth bagg' and 'prince$$ bag' through her New York $peed label.

The outing comes shortly after Bynes received backlash for showing off two new designs from her New York $peed fashion label.

In her September 24 post, which was set to Playboi Carti's "Stop Breathing," Bynes stood in her kitchen while holding up the black-and-pink purse. She identified the accessory as the "goth bagg" and revealed its $218 price tag.

"Play dead • the next bag drop •★ newyorkspeed.co 𓅓 ★ ♥︎," she wrote in the caption.

A short time later, the child star shared another post featuring a sparkly pink slouchy design. The two-slide carousel was taken from inside her car, and the bag is listed on her website as the "prince$$ bag," which also retails for $218.

Bynes kept the caption brief, writing, "say less."

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Fans Have Mixed Reactions

image of Some social media users questioned whether the handmade designs were worth their $218 price tags.
Source: MEGA

Some social media users questioned whether the handmade designs were worth their $218 price tags.

The designs quickly got people talking in the comments section, with several social media users focused on the cost.

"Who is buying these?" questioned one person.

Another wrote, "This whole thing confuses me...especially the website because wdym this cost $218."

"This looks like something one of my 9-year-olds made," commented a third.

Still, not everyone had a problem with the designs, as one follower declared, "Wow I'm obsessed."

Another called the bags "iconic," while a third told Bynes, "Yessss sis POP OFF."

Bynes Previously Teased the Fashion Venture

image of Amanda Bynes previously teased her fashion venture in June with purses, lounge pants and customizable beanies.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes previously teased her fashion venture in June with purses, lounge pants and customizable beanies.

Bynes first hinted at the business venture back in June through a series of cryptic Instagram Stories.

The She's the Man star shared snapshots that appeared to give followers a glimpse at what she had been working on. The posts included a light pink purse, lounge pants covered in the words "New $peed" and a mirror selfie with her head out of frame.

Her first drop featured the purse and lounge pants, along with beanies that came with an interactive twist — "u buy i [Bynes] choose ur colorway."

The pieces were priced between $80 and $120, although they are no longer available on her website.

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