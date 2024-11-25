Former Nickelodeon Producer Dan Schneider Allowed to File Defamation Lawsuit Against Shocking 'Quiet on Set' Docuseries

In addition to claims that he forced employees to give him massages, it was said he favored men over women and underpaid females. One woman also made suspicious comments about the nature of Schneider's relationship with Amanda Bynes,

"I definitely saw Amanda being very close physically with Dan. There were many times that I saw Amanda sitting behind him hugging him, or like giving him a neck massage or whatever," editor Karyn Finley recalled. "Dan and Amanda had a close relationship, and I didn’t think anything different than that."

After the doc aired, Schneider denied having an inappropriate relationship with the She's the Man actress, 38, and said he was "supportive" of her when she wanted to become emancipated from the parents.