Amanda Kloots, Veronika Dash and More Join The Method x Bandier for the First Stop of a Multi-City Tour: Photos

Amanda Kloots , Montana Tucker , Amirah Kassem , Zulay Henao , Amanda McCants , Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and Veronika Dash were all spotted at the event.

Nathalie Samani ’s The Method is partnering with Bandier for a multi-city tour, which kicked off on Saturday May 6 at Bandier’s West Hollywood location — and of course, there were a slew of celebrities in attendance.

The next day, three separate classes at the Bandier store took place, which showed The Method’s philosophy with high-energy trainers. Guests enjoyed catering by Erewhon, in addition to Vitamin B12 shots and fresh-cold pressed juices from the Sports Nutrition Lab.

The weekend was jam-packed with events — on Friday, May 5, the festivities kicked off with a dance party celebrating the activation at the exclusive Peppermint Club where Dixie D’Amelio and others enjoyed cocktails and mini burgers.

The Method is an all-inclusive wellness space, opening in London's Notting Hill in 2024.

Prior to the British flagship opening, founder Samani was on-hand to enjoy the events in sunny California.

"The partnership between The Method and Bandier turned out to be the perfect union as both our brands believe that fitness and wellness can be achieved through fun,” Jennifer Bandier said.

“We both deeply believe that people should have the confidence to express themselves, be free and have fun whilst getting fit,” Samani added. “And having the right clothes to help people feel good whilst working out is so important. We couldn’t be prouder to have partnered with a brand so dedicated to quality, style and substance.”