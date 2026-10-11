Amanda Peet Says Parents Compared Her Acting Dreams to 'Hooker' Aspirations
Oct. 11 2026, Published 9:38 a.m. ET
In a candid conversation on the “Smartless” podcast, Amanda Peet revealed her parents’ initial reaction to her ambition of becoming an actress. She shared that they compared her dreams to “just ‘Oh, so you want to start modeling or you want to be a hooker.’”
Peet elaborated that her parents were “as far from the entertainment business as you could possibly be.” Her father worked as a corporate lawyer, while her mother served as a social worker and psychotherapist, leaving Peet with little familial support in her artistic pursuits.
Stage Fright Complicated Her Early Auditions
Struggling with stage fright, Peet found herself excelling in “lowbrow” auditions for commercials but faltering in more prestigious roles. She recalled, “I could ‘kill it’” in those settings. However, her success led to further skepticism from her parents. “I’d be like ‘I’m on a Skittles commercial,’ and they’d be like ‘I rest my case,’” she admitted.
Fortunately, her mother eventually assisted her in finding an acting class when she turned 13. Throughout her high school years, Peet participated in school plays and showcased her singing talent. However, once in college, she faced rejection in auditions, stating, “It was as if they had already decided.”
Uta Hagen’s Class Changed Amanda Peet's Career Path
Feeling like a “self-hating actor,” Peet struggled to acknowledge her desire to pursue acting more seriously. Her fortunes changed when she joined an adult acting class with renowned teacher Uta Hagen. This pivotal moment led to her signing with an agent.
During her initial meeting, her agent congratulated her but also pointed out, “You’ve got a mustache.” Peet humorously noted, “And boy, was she right.”
Determined to address her appearance, Peet explored various hair removal methods, admitting, “You f------ name it, I did it.”
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'The Whole Nine Yards' Became Her Breakthrough
Peet's career took off with her breakout role in The Whole Nine Yards in her late 20s, paving the way for films like Something’s Gotta Give and Identity. Presently, she stars in the Apple TV+ series Your Friends & Neighbors.
Finding joy in her work behind the camera, Peet commented, “When I was behind the camera... I could roll in in my snowpants with my mustache and be the boss.”
Amanda Peet Reflected on Cancer Diagnosis and Family Loss
However, she has also navigated personal challenges. Last fall, Peet received a b----- cancer diagnosis while her parents were in hospice care. Her father passed away in late 2025, followed by her mother in January 2026. Peet expressed relief, stating, “I’m clear, I did radiation.”
In a recent op-ed in The New Yorker, Peet publicly addressed her diagnosis for the first time. She and her husband chose to wait before informing their children, wanting to understand her treatment options first. “We didn’t want to tell the kids for a while until we knew whether I was going to do chemo,” she clarified.
Peet’s journey reflects resilience and determination, proving that she can overcome obstacles. What will her next chapter hold?