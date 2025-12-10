Amanda Seyfried Declares She's 'Not F------ Apologizing' for Calling Late Charlie Kirk 'Hateful': 'What I Said Was Factual'

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Seyfried is standing her ground when it comes to her opinion about late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. In a new interview, the actress refused to backtrack her September Instagram comment about Kirk when she called him "hateful" under a post that detailed all of his controversial views about topics such as immigration and transgender rights.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Seyfried Defends Calling Charlie Kirk 'Hateful'

Source: mega Amanda Seyfried said she's 'not f------ apologizing' for calling Charlie Kirk hateful despite receiving backlash.

"I'm not f------ apologizing for that. I mean, for f---'s sake, I commented on one thing," she pointed out to Who What Wear. "I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes. What I said was pretty d--- factual, and I'm free to have an opinion, of course." The blonde beauty, 40, also touched on the follow-up she wrote online after she received backlash. "Thank God for Instagram. I was able to give some clarity, and it was about getting my voice back because I felt like it had been stolen and recontextualized — which is what people do, of course," she pointed out.

Article continues below advertisement

The Actress Encouraged 'Spiritual Discourse'

Source: mega The mom-of-two wasn't a fan of Kirk's political views.

In the Mean Girls alum's second remark about the late Turning Point USA founder — who was assassinated on September 10 — she began, "I don't want to add fuel to a fire. I just want to be able to give clarity to something so irresponsibly (but understandably) taken out of context. Spirited discourse — isn’t that what we should be having?" "We're forgetting the nuance of humanity," the movie star continued. "I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric, and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk’s murder was absolutely disturbing in every way imaginable." "No one should have to experience this level of violence. This country is grieving too many senseless and violent deaths and shootings. Can we agree on that at least?" she asked as she wrapped up her post.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The actress said her comment was 'irresponsibly taken out of context.'

Seyfried isn't the only celebrity who was ridiculed for vocalizing her opinion on Kirk, as Jimmy Kimmel's late-show was temporarily suspended when he talked about the tragedy in the monologue of a September episode. At the time, he made a statement insinuating Kirk's suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, may have been a Donald Trump supporter — though he said so without any evidence.

Jimmy Kimmel's Show Was Suspended Over Kirk Controversy

Source: mega Jimmy Kimmel was also criticized for his comments about Charlie Kirk.