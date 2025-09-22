What Happened to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' After It Was Pulled Off the Air? 6 Things to Know
Sept. 22 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Was Replaced by 'Celebrity Family Feud'
Jimmy Kimmel Live! was replaced by another program after ABC pulled it indefinitely.
On September 17, Celebrity Family Feud aired on the network after an ABC spokesperson confirmed the late-night show was put on indefinite hiatus. The decision was made after Jimmy Kimmel commented about Charlie Kirk's assassination in a monologue.
During the September 15 episode, the comedian claimed the "MAGA gang" was attempting to use Kirk's death for political gain, saying, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."
Kimmel also poked fun at President Donald Trump's brief comment on Kirk's murder before quickly changing the topic to the White House's ballroom construction.
"He's at the fourth stage of grief, construction," he quipped. "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish."
After FCC Chair Brendan Carr threatened ABC affiliate licenses during a September 17 interview with YouTuber Benny Johnson, Nexstar said it "will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets." Then, an ABC spokesperson said Kimmel's late-night show "will be preempted immediately."
Late-Night Hosts and Celebrities Reacted After 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Was Taken Off the Air
Shortly after ABC yanked Jimmy Kimmel Live!, late-night hosts and celebrities weighed in on the development in separate statements.
In an episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon informed his viewers that Kimmel "was suspended by ABC after pressure from the FCC, leaving everyone thinking WTF."
He added, "This morning, I woke up to 100 text messages from my dad saying, 'I'm sorry they canceled your show.' I go, 'That's not me, that's Jimmy Kimmel.' But to be honest with you all, I don't know what's going on and no one does, but I do know Jimmy Kimmel, and he is a decent, loving and funny guy, and I hope he comes back."
Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert opened his show by saying, "I'm your host, Stephen Colbert. But tonight, we are all Jimmy Kimmel."
Seth Meyers, for his part, urged everyone to "stand up for the principles of free expression."
"There is a reason free speech is in the very first amendment. It stands above all others," he added.
Like the other late-night hosts, David Letterman was also upset over Kimmel's suspension, saying, "I feel bad about this because we all see where this is going, correct? It's managed media. It's no good. It's silly. It's ridiculous. You can't go around firing somebody because you're fearful or trying to suck up to an authoritarian criminal administration in the Oval Office."
Former President Barack Obama, Jean Smart, Maren Morris, Sophia Bush, Candace Owens, Ben Stiller and many others expressed similar sentiments and called to boycott Disney.
On the other hand, Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly were among those who celebrated the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Unions Backed Jimmy Kimmel and Condemned ABC Following Hiatus Announcement
SAG-AFTRA, the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) and more unions also voiced support for Kimmel.
In a statement, SAG-AFTRA declared it condemns the suspension of the show as "society depends on freedom of expression."
"Suppression of free speech and retaliation for speaking out on significant issues of public concern run counter to the fundamental rights we all rely on," the statement added. "Democracy thrives when diverse points of view are expressed. The decision to suspend airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone's freedoms."
The union concluded, "SAG-AFTRA stands with all media artists and defends their right to express their diverse points of view, and everyone's right to hear them."
Both the WGAW and the Writers Guild of America East (WGAE) said the organization "stands with Jimmy Kimmel and his writers," pointing out, "The right to speak our minds and to disagree with each other – to disturb, even – is at the very heart of what it means to be a free people. It is not to be denied. Not by violence, not by the abuse of governmental power, nor by acts of corporate cowardice."
They also condemned those who use their "power and influence" to "silence the voices of writers, or anyone who speaks in dissent."
"If free speech applied only to ideas we like, we needn't have bothered to write it into the Constitution. What we have signed on to – painful as it may be at times – is the freeing agreement to disagree," WGAW and WGAE continued. "Shame on those in government who forget this founding truth. As for our employers, our words have made you rich. Silencing us impoverishes the whole world."
- Did 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Get Canceled? Why The Late-Night Show Was Pulled Off Air
- Jimmy Kimmel and ABC Had 'Cordial' Meeting After Shocking Suspension But Didn't Come to a 'Resolution,' Insiders Spill: It's a 'Standoff'
- Which Execs Pulled 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Off the Air? What We Know About Who Made the Call
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump Suggested Some TV Networks Should Lose Their Licenses
While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on September 18, Trump floated the idea of stripping TV networks' licenses following what happened to Kimmel's show.
"I have read some place that the networks were 97 percent against me, again, 97 percent negative, and yet I won and easily [in last year's election]," the president said. "They give me only bad publicity [and] press. I mean, they're getting a license. I would think maybe their license should be taken away."
Trump also applauded the outcome on Truth Social, writing, "Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED."
Jimmy Kimmel and ABC Had a 'Cordial' Meeting After the Suspension
A source said Kimmel had a meeting with ABC executives after his show was suspended indefinitely on September 10. Per the insider, the two parties met for a cordial talk in Los Angeles but did not come to a "resolution."
Despite the exchange, they revealed that the talks about Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s future are ongoing.
The revelation came after a separate source claimed Kimmel is "unwilling to apologize for his remarks." Another insider said the host is "absolutely f------ livid" about the decision that he is seeking to part ways with ABC.
When Will 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Return?
As of press time, the TV comeback of Jimmy Kimmel Live! is still murky.
Speaking with People, an unidentified employee said they "do not know anything" about the show and its future.
"Jimmy and the producers have had to keep this close to the vest," they said. "…We're just hoping that we're gonna hear something soon and hopefully it's good. I'm not ready to admit that it's over."
On September 17, Sinclair, the largest operator of ABC-affiliated stations, listed the conditions Kimmel has to meet for his late-night show to return.
"Sinclair will not lift the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on our stations until formal discussions are held with ABC regarding the network's commitment to professionalism and accountability," the press release read. "Sinclair also calls upon Mr. Kimmel to issue a direct apology to the Kirk family. Furthermore, we ask Mr. Kimmel to make a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA."