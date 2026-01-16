or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Amanda Seyfried
NEWS

Amanda Seyfried Reveals 'Dear John' Costar Channing Tatum Peed on Her Leg 'Without Her Knowing': 'I Didn't Realize at First'

Photo of Amanda Seyfried and Channing Tatum
Source: MEGA

Actress Amanda Seyfried dropped a shocking confession, revealing that costar Channing Tatum peed on her leg while filming the 2010 movie 'Dear John.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 16 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

Amanda Seyfried shared a bizarre behind-the-scenes story from the set of her and Channing Tatum's 2010 film Dear John.

“He and I effed with each other the entire movie in a super, super fun way,” Seyfried, 40, said about her dynamic with Tatum, 45, in an interview published by a news outlet on Thursday, January 15. “He’s very, very funny, and we had a great time.”

Amanda Seyfried Recalled Bizarre Story Involving Channing Tatum

Photo of Amanda Seyfried recounted a story that involved Channing Tatum 'peeing on her leg.'
Source: MEGA

Amanda Seyfried recounted a story that involved Channing Tatum 'peeing on her leg.'

Though The Housemaid actress had nothing but praise for her former costar, there was one incident that left her jaw on the floor.

"He peed on my leg once, without me knowing. He peed on my leg on the beach, and I didn’t realize at first, and then I was like, 'Oh, that’s why he’s standing so close to me,'" she told the outlet. "There was a coffee cup very close by, and a little bit got in the coffee cup, and he ran away as I was screaming. One of the makeup artists picked it up and was about to drink it, and I saved her.”

'Dear John' Was Released in 2010

Photo of Amanda Seyfriend and Channing Tatum starred in 2010's 'Dear John.'
Source: MEGA

Amanda Seyfriend and Channing Tatum starred in 2010's 'Dear John.'

Dear John, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, follows an army soldier (Tatum) and a college student (Seyfried) who fall into an intense two-week romance that eventually turns into a long-distance relationship sustained through handwritten letters.

Their bond is tested as distance, military deployments following 9/11 and complicated family issues threaten to pull them apart.

MORE ON:
Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried Previously Called Channing Tatum Her 'Favorite Costar'

Photo of Amanda Seyfried called Channing Tatum her 'favorite costar thus far' at the time.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Seyfried called Channing Tatum her 'favorite costar thus far' at the time.

Seyfried previously spoke about her easy on-set chemistry with the Step Up actor while promoting the film, calling him her "favorite costar thus far."

"Channing and I have a very similar set behavior," the Mamma Mia star told E! News. "We don't take anything too seriously, but we're shooting a movie that's very heavy, all about love and romance. It's a tear-jerker, so we just like to play around."

Amanda Seyfried Talks 'The Housemaid'

Photo of Amanda Seyfried spoke about working with Sydney Sweeney on 'The Housemaid.'
Source: MEGA

Amanda Seyfried spoke about working with Sydney Sweeney on 'The Housemaid.'

In the first aforementioned interview, the Mean Girls star also spoke about her experience working with Sydney Sweeney in the movie adaptation of the popular Frida McFadden book The Housemaid, explaining it involved "a lot of laughs."

“We’re playing very different people at first, but then very similar people by the end," Seyfried told the outlet. "So I think the bond that we had, creating it, having the same process, feeling safe with each other, was really informative for how the entire shoot was going to go.”

The film, released on December 19, 2025, has been a major theatrical success, grossing more than $200 million worldwide.

