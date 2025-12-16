Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Cleavage in Plunging White Gown at 'The Housemaid' Premiere After Shutting Down Plastic Surgery Speculation: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney gave off blonde bombshell vibes when she graced the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of The Housemaid on the night of Monday, December 15. The actress channeled Marilyn Monroe in a white halter-style sleeveless gown that featured a cinched waist and plunging neckline that showed off her curves.

Source: mega Sydney Sweeney stunned in a white gown with a plunging neckline at 'The Housemaid' premiere in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old styled her tresses in loose waves and kept the rest of her look simple other than a red lip and dangling earrings. The Euphoria alum posed solo and alongside some of her costars, such as Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar. Sweeney has rocked a variety of looks over the past few weeks as she promotes her new movie, and she even addressed plastic surgery speculation during the press tour.

Has Sydney Sweeney Had Plastic Surgery?

Source: mega Sweeney's costar Amanda Seyfried asked if her 'b----' were real during a lie detector test.

While taking the Vanity Fair Lie Detector Test with Seyfried, the Mean Girls star bluntly asked, "There’s been a question on everyone’s mind recently, and I just have to ask. Are your b---- real?" "Yes!" Sweeney declared. Seyfried doubled down on the inquiry, wondering if she's "ever had any work done on them." "No, I’ve never gotten any work done anywhere," the Anyone But You star insisted. Seyfried then asked if she could "touch" Sweeney's chest, to which she obliged.

'I Have Never Gotten Work Done'

Source: mega The actress insisted she's never had work done because she's 'scared of needles.'

It was just a week prior that Sweeney once again shot back at plastic surgery allegations while she and Seyfried, 40, chatted with Allure. "I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles," the Madame Web star stated. "You have no idea." Sweeney thinks people assume she's tweaked her appearance because she has an array of images available online from over the years. "You guys, you cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting. Of course I’m going to look different," she reasoned. "Everybody on social media is insane."

Source: mega

Sweeney joked to her costar, "I’ll call you," if she ever goes under the knife. "You gotta call me, and I’ll give you a little bit of Ativan, and you’ll be so excited," Seyfried quipped, referring to an anti-anxiety drug. "But you don’t need it yet."

Sydney Sweeney Claims He Face Isn't 'Even'

Source: @allure/youtube Sweeney revealed one of her eyes doesn't open as wide as the other due to a wakeboarding accident.