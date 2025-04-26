Michael B. Jordan and Taylor Russell's Chemistry 'Was Instant' When They Started Working Together: 'There’s a Huge Spark Between Them'

Michael B. Jordan and Taylor Russell's chemistry 'was instant' when they started working together, an insider confirmed.

“Taylor was hired for Michael’s new movie [The Thomas Crown Affair remake] and a big part of why she got the role was their chemistry,” a source shared. “It was instant when she walked into the room for casting.”

They noted Jordan had “a big hand in choosing her” for the role.

“They’ve been trying to keep things professional but it’s very obvious that there’s a huge spark between them,” the insider elaborated. “They’re finding all these excuses to hang out, even when it’s not required for work. And when they are together the flirting is hard to miss, he totally dotes on her.”