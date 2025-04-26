or
Article continues below advertisement
Michael B. Jordan and Taylor Russell's Chemistry 'Was Instant' When They Started Working Together: 'There’s a Huge Spark Between Them'

Composite photo of Michael B. Jordan and Taylor Russell
Source: MEGA

Michael B. Jordan and Taylor Russell's chemistry 'was instant' when they started working together, an insider confirmed.

By:

April 26 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Michael B. Jordan and Taylor Russell had a strong connection from the second they met, according to an insider.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Michael B. Jordan
Source: MEGA

Michael B. Jordan had 'a big hand' in choosing Taylor Russell for his new movie, according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement

“Taylor was hired for Michael’s new movie [The Thomas Crown Affair remake] and a big part of why she got the role was their chemistry,” a source shared. “It was instant when she walked into the room for casting.”

They noted Jordan had “a big hand in choosing her” for the role.

“They’ve been trying to keep things professional but it’s very obvious that there’s a huge spark between them,” the insider elaborated. “They’re finding all these excuses to hang out, even when it’s not required for work. And when they are together the flirting is hard to miss, he totally dotes on her.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Taylor Russell
Source: MEGA

Taylor Russell was spotted out with Michael B. Jordan in London on March 9.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the insider said it's a “delicate situation" since they're working together.

“So, for obvious reasons, they’re not going to want to flaunt this too much right now,” they added, “but everyone’s saying it’s only a matter of time before they’re a full-on couple. You can just tell when you’re in the same room with them that there’s something special between them.”

Jordan and Russell were spotted out together in London on March 9, which immediately sparked rumors they may be romantically involved.

MORE ON:
Michael B Jordan

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Michael B. Jordan
Source: MEGA

Michael B. Jordan previously dated Lori Harvey.

Article continues below advertisement

Life & Style previously spoke to a source who claimed Russell’s ex Harry Styles was “feeling the sting” of her rumored relationship with Jordan.

“Harry really hasn’t moved on since their split,” the source detailed. “They didn’t end on bad terms, but it was a huge blow for him. It’s the first time he’s ever been dumped, so to see her with someone new has hit a real nerve.”

In a 2023 interview with The Face magazine, Russell spoke out regarding pain that can be experienced in relationships, sharing, “You have to open up and allow people to know you. You’re going to be in a community of people that are going to be there for you. You have to allow them to know you. If something happens, something happens, that’s life. You are going to be hurt – that’s the tax. The tax on a real relationship is the reality that you will get hurt, you will [have] grief, something will be lost at some point and that’s OK. It’s worth it.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Taylor Russell
Source: MEGA

Taylor Russell and Michael B. Jordan's 'flirting is hard to miss,' a source dished.

Jordan’s last relationship was with model Lori Harvey, which was an “experience” he learned and grew from.

“This is my year,” he dished to CBS Mornings in February 2023. “There’s so much going on, so many blessings, so many great things.”

Life & Style originally spoke to the source about Jordan and Russell.

