Celebrities Who Left Los Angeles for Quieter Lives: Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Richard Gere and More

The Fighter star Mark Wahlberg moved to Las Vegas in 2022, and recently bought a huge property far from the L.A. spotlight.

"We like Vegas, too. Vegas is cool. You hear Las Vegas and you think of the Strip. When I think of Las Vegas, I think of small tight-knit communities with great schools, great affordable housing, great jobs, a booming economy and lots of sports teams coming. It's a cool place," Wahlberg told The Hollywood Reporter.