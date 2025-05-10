or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > celeb homes
OK LogoNEWS

Celebrities Who Left Los Angeles for Quieter Lives: Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Richard Gere and More

Composite photos of Richard Gere, Amanda Seyfried and Mark Wahlberg
Source: Mega

Mark Wahlberg, Richard Gere, Amanda Seyfried, Josh Duhamel and more stars traded the glitz of L.A. for peace, privacy and a fresh start elsewhere.

By:

May 10 2025, Published 6:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sick of the Hollywood hustle? So are your favorite celebs!

A surprising number of A-listers are waving goodbye to the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles for much quieter states to call home.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Mark Wahlberg
Source: Mega

Mark Wahlberg found a fresh start in Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Wahlberg

The Fighter star Mark Wahlberg moved to Las Vegas in 2022, and recently bought a huge property far from the L.A. spotlight.

"We like Vegas, too. Vegas is cool. You hear Las Vegas and you think of the Strip. When I think of Las Vegas, I think of small tight-knit communities with great schools, great affordable housing, great jobs, a booming economy and lots of sports teams coming. It's a cool place," Wahlberg told The Hollywood Reporter.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva
Source: Mega

Richard Gere relocated to Madrid with his wife, Alejandra Silva.

Article continues below advertisement

Richard Gere

Richard Gere isn't playing when it comes to finding tranquility either.

The Pretty Woman star settled in New York's beautiful Hudson Valley, surrounded by nature, before moving to Madrid, Spain, in 2024 to spend more time with his young wife, Alejandra Silva (who is of Spanish descent).

"For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture. She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers," he told Vanity Fair Spain.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photos of Amanda Seyfried
Source: @mingey/Instagram

Amanda Seyfried traded L.A. life for peace and privacy on her New York farm.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Seyfried

Mamma Mia star Amanda Seyfried also joined the celebrity exodus from the City of Angels, moving to her farm in New York with her husband Thomas Sadoski, and their two kids, citing that it was essential for her mental health.

"I moved upstate long before I had a family. Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature. It offers a more balanced life than the city does," she told Forbes.

MORE ON:
celeb homes

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Josh Duhamel, Axl Duhamel, Audra Mari and Shepherd
Source: @audramari/Instagram

Josh Duhamel returned to his roots in Minnesota with wife Audra Mari and their son.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Duhamel

After years of tabloid romances and red carpet events, Transformers hunk Josh Duhamel traded fame for fresh air in the midwest, moving to Minnesota with his growing family alongside wife, Audra Mari and their son, Shepherd Duhamel.

The change did wonders for him, and added that it allowed him an opportunity for self-reflection.

"You find yourself again when there's less noise around," Josh shared.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photos of Rosie O'Donnell and child Clay
Source: @rosie/Instagram

Rosie O'Donnell moved to Ireland for a safer, quieter life with her non-binary child, Clay.

Article continues below advertisement

Rosie O'Donnell

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell, who identifies as a lesbian, moved to Ireland just this year, moments after Donald Trump was elected president and she is currently trying to secure Irish citizenship through descent. O'Donnell currently has non-binary child, Clay.

"I know myself enough to know that this was something I needed to do for the safety and sanity of myself and my non-binary child," Rosie told Us Weekly.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photos of Melissa Gilbert and Her Shot of Upstate New York
Source: Mega; @melissagilbertofficial/Instagram

Melissa Gilbert left Hollywood behind for a cozy cottage in upstate New York.

Melissa Gilbert

Meanwhile, Melissa Gilbert moved to Michigan, and then to a cottage in upstate New York with her husband, actor-director Timothy Busfield.

She explained that she left Los Angeles because she felt it wasn't a "safe place for her to age" and that there was pressure to maintain a youthful appearance.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.