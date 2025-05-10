Celebrities Who Left Los Angeles for Quieter Lives: Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Richard Gere and More
Sick of the Hollywood hustle? So are your favorite celebs!
A surprising number of A-listers are waving goodbye to the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles for much quieter states to call home.
Mark Wahlberg
The Fighter star Mark Wahlberg moved to Las Vegas in 2022, and recently bought a huge property far from the L.A. spotlight.
"We like Vegas, too. Vegas is cool. You hear Las Vegas and you think of the Strip. When I think of Las Vegas, I think of small tight-knit communities with great schools, great affordable housing, great jobs, a booming economy and lots of sports teams coming. It's a cool place," Wahlberg told The Hollywood Reporter.
Richard Gere
Richard Gere isn't playing when it comes to finding tranquility either.
The Pretty Woman star settled in New York's beautiful Hudson Valley, surrounded by nature, before moving to Madrid, Spain, in 2024 to spend more time with his young wife, Alejandra Silva (who is of Spanish descent).
"For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture. She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers," he told Vanity Fair Spain.
Amanda Seyfried
Mamma Mia star Amanda Seyfried also joined the celebrity exodus from the City of Angels, moving to her farm in New York with her husband Thomas Sadoski, and their two kids, citing that it was essential for her mental health.
"I moved upstate long before I had a family. Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature. It offers a more balanced life than the city does," she told Forbes.
Josh Duhamel
After years of tabloid romances and red carpet events, Transformers hunk Josh Duhamel traded fame for fresh air in the midwest, moving to Minnesota with his growing family alongside wife, Audra Mari and their son, Shepherd Duhamel.
The change did wonders for him, and added that it allowed him an opportunity for self-reflection.
"You find yourself again when there's less noise around," Josh shared.
Rosie O'Donnell
Comedian Rosie O'Donnell, who identifies as a lesbian, moved to Ireland just this year, moments after Donald Trump was elected president and she is currently trying to secure Irish citizenship through descent. O'Donnell currently has non-binary child, Clay.
"I know myself enough to know that this was something I needed to do for the safety and sanity of myself and my non-binary child," Rosie told Us Weekly.
Melissa Gilbert
Meanwhile, Melissa Gilbert moved to Michigan, and then to a cottage in upstate New York with her husband, actor-director Timothy Busfield.
She explained that she left Los Angeles because she felt it wasn't a "safe place for her to age" and that there was pressure to maintain a youthful appearance.