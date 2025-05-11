or
'Delighted' Amber Heard Welcomes Twins After Enduring 'Fertility Challenges': Find Out Their Names

Amber Heard revealed she welcomed twins — four years after her daughter, Oonagh Paige, was born.

May 11 2025, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

Amber Heard is now a mom-of-three!

The actress, 39, revealed she welcomed twins — four years after daughter Oonagh Paige was born.

"Amber is delighted to welcome the twins and complete her family," a spokesperson for Heard told a news outlet on Sunday, May 11. "Mama and babies are enjoying every minute. And Oonagh is happily running the show."

The actress shared the happy news on Mother's Day.

Heard also shared the little one's feet on Instagram, writing, "Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy."

She added: "Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always."

The star shared the news via Instagram.

Heard welcomed her first baby on April 8, 2021. She announced the news in July of 2021 via Instagram, explaining she "decided I wanted to have a child" on "my own terms."

Amber Heard frequently posts photos with her eldest daughter.

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," she wrote at the time. "I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

Heard currently resides in Madrid, Spain, after her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp ended in June 2022.

In a video via TikTok, Heard told local reporters about how much she's enjoying her time in Europe.

"I love Spain so much," she gushed, adding she "hopes" to continue on living there.

A source previously revealed that Heard "couldn't wait to leave the U.S. with her daughter" after the trial.

