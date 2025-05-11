'Delighted' Amber Heard Welcomes Twins After Enduring 'Fertility Challenges': Find Out Their Names

Heard also shared the little one's feet on Instagram, writing, "Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy."

She added: "Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always."