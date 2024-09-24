Amber Heard All Smiles Alongside Daughter Oonagh, 3, in Spain as Ex Johnny Depp Attends Film Festival in the Same Country: Photos
Amber Heard looks content with her new life in Madrid, Spain, where she moved following the fallout she faced from losing her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The country is also where the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is currently attending the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival.
On Monday, September 23, the actress was spotted walking around the city with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, 3.
In photos obtained by OK!, the mom-of-one, 38, had a smile on her face while donning a light blue button-down shirt that was tied at the waist, an ankle-length beige skirt and brown sandals.
The star also carried a brown bag and held hands with her little one, who was eating a cookie and wearing a cardigan over her white patterned romper.
The actress welcomed her tot in 2021 via surrogacy and has not publicly revealed the father.
Heard had kept her daughter's life private before her court battle with Depp and intends to keep it that way going forward.
"The trial was exhausting for her. She missed her little girl," an insider shared with a news outlet at the time. "She is focused on raising her daughter. She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time. Amber is a great mom."
When asked about her untraditional route to motherhood, she explained in an interview, "I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way."
"I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib," Heard added.
In the end, the jury found that Heard did defame her former spouse when she accused him of sexual violence and domestic abuse. At the same time, Depp was also found reliable for defaming the Aquaman star via statements made by his then-lawyer.
"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," Heard stated after the verdict was read.
"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback," she added. "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."