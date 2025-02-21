Amber Portwood's Daughter 'Scared' Stepmom Kristina Shirley Will Leave Due to 'Abandonment' Issues Related to MTV Star

"I just think I have a lot of issues because of Amber, and the experiences that I've had," Leah told her father, Gary, on the February 20 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Leah gave more details during the confessional, noting: “I’m not really sure when I realized when she wasn't there, but I know I do have abandonment issues from her not being around. But I do know that there's a lot going on that makes it difficult for her to be able to be there for me. I feel like it does affect me every day because I'm always scared that Kristina's gonna leave me. I’m always scared that people are just gonna leave me for no reason."