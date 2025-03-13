Amber Portwood Apologizes to Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell After Flipping Them Off: 'I Thought They Were Keeping a Secret From Me'
Amber Portwood addressed her ongoing drama with costars Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell, whom she recently flipped off on a TikTok Live.
“With Maci and Catelynn, they’re pretty angry with me right now,” she said on March 13 on TikTok Live. “ And I got a text last night and I talked to Catelynn. Maci and Cate, to me, are women that I absolutely adore.” As for why Portwood had animosity toward them, she revealed they came into town to visit, but a “certain person” lied to them regarding something Portwood supposedly knew about a “really horrific situation.”
“So, they thought to not bring it up to me because they thought it was gonna hurt me,” she continued. “Things like that. They just wanted to see their friend. That’s what Catelynn said last night. I thought they were keeping a secret from me… I thought, you guys are my girls, we’ve been doing this for so many years that if anybody says something, tell [me]. I would say, ‘Maci, Cate, this is what’s going on babes.’”
She reiterated they “weren’t able to do that” since they were “lied to,” which created a “huge scenario” in her head, as she found them “keeping something” from her “so hurtful.”
“I never knew that,” she elaborated. “I just found that out last night by Cate. So now I feel horrible because, of course, the same person has to be in this dynamic to start this drama.”
The Never Too Late author then issued an official apology, stating, “I’m gonna say right now — Cate and Maci, I am so sorry darlings for flipping you off and doing that stuff. I did not know that you guys were lied to. I thought you were keeping a secret from me. And to be honest, I should have known better, because we’ve always been so close… That’s why it felt like they weren’t there for me. That’s why I thought that… That’s not even what the case was.”
Even though they spoke on the phone last night, Portwood claimed Lowell is “pissed” and she understands why.
“I love these girls,” Portwood shared. “These are some strong women. I don’t go against Maci and Cate like that. That was a really horrible misunderstanding and also another person who was involved who wanted to lie to the two girls I just adore the most on this show. Not even just this show, just people that I really care about. I really, really do.”