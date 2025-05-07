Feud Explodes: Amber Portwood Slams Former Friends Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell, Claims They 'Turned on Her' for Money

Amber Portwood slammed her former friends Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell, claiming they turned on her for money.

Amber Portwood lashed out at her Teen Mom costars and longtime friends Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell on a recent TikTok Live.

When asked by a fan for an update on her friendship with the duo, Portwood didn’t mince words.

“You guys, they turned on me, too,” Portwood said of her former friends. “For money…they turned on me for money.”

Portwood explained Bookout and Lowell are “gonna follow the leader” — but she declared she's “not a follower.” “I guess that’s the difference, right?” she continued. “I’m not a follower. Have you guys not noticed that? For all you haters, I’m not a f------ follower. I don’t follow money. I don’t do that, sorry. I was actually dedicated to this show. Very dedicated. I really wanted to help people — and I did, and I’m still going to.”