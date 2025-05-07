Feud Explodes: Amber Portwood Slams Former Friends Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell, Claims They 'Turned on Her' for Money
Amber Portwood lashed out at her Teen Mom costars and longtime friends Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell on a recent TikTok Live.
When asked by a fan for an update on her friendship with the duo, Portwood didn’t mince words.
“You guys, they turned on me, too,” Portwood said of her former friends. “For money…they turned on me for money.”
Portwood explained Bookout and Lowell are “gonna follow the leader” — but she declared she's “not a follower.” “I guess that’s the difference, right?” she continued. “I’m not a follower. Have you guys not noticed that? For all you haters, I’m not a f------ follower. I don’t follow money. I don’t do that, sorry. I was actually dedicated to this show. Very dedicated. I really wanted to help people — and I did, and I’m still going to.”
While Portwood wasn’t specific in what she was referring to by alleging Bookout and Lowell turned on her “for money,” it’s surmisable she was referring to a scene that aired on the May 1 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in which the duo had a conversation with Portwood’s daughter, Leah Shirley.
In the scene, Shirley told Lowell and Bookout she was “done” with wanting a relationship with Portwood due to her being an inconsistent presence in her life and for how she’s blamed her dad, Gary Shirley, for their troubled relationship. She also shared she hadn’t seen Amber in nine months and, aside from when Amber reached out after Leah was diagnosed with asthma, Amber hadn’t attempted to contact her whatsoever.
“Me and Maci have told her if she wanted to ever have a relationship with you that she needed to start showing consistency,” Catelynn told Leah, acknowledging that, while she and Maci are friends with Amber, they’re aware of her issues in terms of being a parent. Catelynn also praised Leah for setting boundaries for herself with her mother.
As OK! reported in March, Amber flipped off Maci and Catelynn on a TikTok Live but ended up issuing an apology for it.
“With Maci and Catelynn, they’re pretty angry with me right now,” she said on March 13. “ And I got a text last night and I talked to Catelynn. Maci and Cate, to me, are women that I absolutely adore.”
As for why Amber had animosity toward them, she revealed they came into town to visit, but a “certain person” lied to them regarding something Amber supposedly knew about a “really horrific situation.”
The Never Too Late author then issued an official apology, stating, “I’m gonna say right now — Cate and Maci, I am so sorry darlings for flipping you off and doing that stuff. I did not know that you guys were lied to. I thought you were keeping a secret from me. And to be honest, I should have known better, because we’ve always been so close… That’s why it felt like they weren’t there for me. That’s why I thought that… That’s not even what the case was.”
To date, Maci and Catelynn have not responded to Amber’s allegations against them.