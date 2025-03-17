Amber Portwood Confirms She Quit 'Teen Mom' After Production 'Crossed Me So Bad': 'I've Been So Loyal'

“You’re gonna let somebody go who doesn’t even work for you?” she questioned. “Stupid….I’ve been so loyal to them for all of these years because I thought they were a certain way with me and I thought I’d be so happy.”

Portwood reiterated she left on her own terms, noting how it didn't make sense that production said they were going to potentially fire her .

“You’re not about to say that you’re dropping me when I quit [the show] three days ago!” Portwood stated, refuting reports she was possibly being let go from the long-running franchise. “And I told the producer that.”

Portwood issued one final request to the show she’s been a part of since she was 16: to provide her with her “last check and go on.” She also declared she believes the show is successful because of her, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell so she doesn’t understand why production is “coming after the original girls.”

“What are they going to do, come after me legally?” she continued. “I’ve known these people for so long, I wish they would [come after me]. Like, get away…bring it on, honey.”

The Never Too Late author claimed production knows she’s going to “tell the truth about things,” but they can't do anything about it.

“And I was told [producers are] coming at Cate too and lying about Cate?” she continued. “Girl, leave them! Cate, leave them! I know you’re mad at me right now from the misunderstanding from ANOTHER LIE that MTV probably knew about, too. .. Girl, we ran that show when we started this. We were like top three, top five out of all cable shows, out of ratings when we started… We’ve given so much to these people and you’re about to sit there and do that to me, and try to act like you’re dropping me? Y’all how many times have I tried to leave them?”

She continued pushing for her pal to exit the show, saying it’s “only gonna get worse.”

“Now that I’m gone, they’re gonna need a villain or something,” she added. “Or not a villain but some crazy drama…if they start this s--- with Cate, I will be livid… if I’m gone who’s gonna be the villain for them? Who’s going to play that role and who are they going to keep lying about? Who are they going to have their little puppets keep making up stories and lying about? There’s puppets who are attached to us girls…they don’t want me talking, but they crossed me so bad guys. So bad.”