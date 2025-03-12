Amber Portwood 'Asking to Be Fired' From 'Teen Mom': Source
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Amber Portwood should be gearing up to be let go from the hit franchise, according to a new report.
After Portwood went on a TikTok rant, insisting she would get the show canceled if it wasn’t already, two insiders spoke to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup about what’s really going on.
“We are currently on hiatus, and, of course, there’s never a guarantee that we’ll be picked up again,” one source said. “But we’ve heard absolutely nothing about it being canceled, so I have no clue what she means. Also, Amber thinking that she would have any power to cancel the show is ridiculous. To my knowledge she has not been officially let go, though, but she’s basically asking to be fired so it’s doubtful she will continue on.”
Another insider shared Portwood was not present at the reunion that taped in January 2025. “Gary [Shirley] and Leah [Shirley] were there, but Amber was not invited,” they dished. “She didn’t ‘decline’ to go — she was not asked to go.”
“It wasn’t that Gary didn’t want Amber there – although I wouldn’t blame him considering… the horrible things she accused him of,” the production source said, referring to a Portwood's 2024 Christmas Eve TikTok Live in which she accused Gary of sexual assault, blackmail and more. “It was actually Leah who didn’t want Amber there. She wouldn’t have been able to be open if Amber had been there. Although it doesn’t always seem like it, [production] will always protect or give priority to the kids’ needs over the other cast members’.”
As OK! reported, Leah has been vocal about having abandonment issues due to Amber, and fears her stepmom, Kristina Shirley, will leave her. She has also been very vocal about wanting Kristina to be her legal mother.
“I haven’t really talked to [Amber] or seen her in a while. It’s fine,” Leah told Cheyenne Floyd on the February 27 episode of the hit show. “I don’t really care anymore. I kind of want Kristina to adopt me. I’ve been wanting it for a while just because Kristina’s been there for me since I was, like, in kindergarten and before that.”
In the wake of that episode, Amber lashed out at fans via a livestream. “Why dare you guys say these things about me?” Amber shouted through tears. “Why do you say these things? Like I act like a victim. I am a f------- boss with my friends. I’m the one where they come to. This is absolutely f----- up.”
“You have to stop,” she added. “You are not right for doing this. If you want to laugh, go f--- off. I don’t care if I get kicked off of — look, we’ve got 12,000 people watching because I’m crying. But why do I have to get on here after all of these years of being on television and say facts? Facts!”