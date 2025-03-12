Amber Portwood 'Asking to Be Fired' From 'Teen Mom': Source

After Portwood went on a TikTok rant, insisting she would get the show canceled if it wasn’t already, two insiders spoke to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup about what’s really going on.

“We are currently on hiatus, and, of course, there’s never a guarantee that we’ll be picked up again,” one source said. “But we’ve heard absolutely nothing about it being canceled, so I have no clue what she means. Also, Amber thinking that she would have any power to cancel the show is ridiculous. To my knowledge she has not been officially let go, though, but she’s basically asking to be fired so it’s doubtful she will continue on.”