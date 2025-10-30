NEWS Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Shows Off Risqué Snaps From 'First Ever' Nude Photoshoot Source: mega Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin showcased nude photos from a new photoshoot on Instagram on Tuesday, October 28. Allie Fasanella Oct. 30 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Amelia Gray Hamlin proudly shared photos of herself in the buff from a new photoshoot for Beyond Noise magazine on Instagram Tuesday, October 28. In the sultry snaps, the younger daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna can be seen completely naked submerged in water. One photo sees her posing atop a cliff in a slinky thong featuring long flowing hair down the front à la SKIMS' new controversial faux hair micro string underwear. In another snap, she bares all as she leans up against a tree.

Source: MEGA Amelia Gray went nude for a new photoshoot.

In the caption, Hamlin said the photoshoot was her "first ever nude story" and called it an "incredible experience" that was "liberating." "To be so connected to nature and my body was such a life-changing experience for me," the 24-year-old model wrote. She also thanked Italian-American photographer Mario Sorrenti and his wife, fellow photographer Mary Frey. "Thank you so much @mario_sorrenti for making me feel more comfortable than ever in my own skin," she wrote. "Thank you for allowing me to frolic naked at your beautiful home to tell this story @mary_frey this is the most me I have ever felt." Gray concluded her post by apologizing to Instagram and exclaiming, "I'm a mermaid!!!"

Source: mega The star gushed about the recent experience.

Gray also left little to the imagination last night as she wore a sheer dress alongside her mother at Swarovski’s Masters of Light Opening Celebration in Los Angeles. The model sported a sheer mesh slip dress covered in shimmering black crystals with a black thong underneath. She accessorized with what appeared to be strands of sparkling diamonds around her neck. Gray posted a clip of herself posing with her former reality star mom on her Instagram Story and wrote, "I love my mommy so much." She then shared a video of just Rinna, who wore a black dress with side cutouts, on the carpet and added, "I'm obsessed with her."

Source: mega Amelia Gray Hamlin admitted to suffering from anorexia in 2018.

Gray previously opened about battling anorexia in 2018 and got candid about her struggle with the eating disorder on an episode of RHOBH the following year. In the episode, she told her mom that she "could have died." Rinna, 62, said of the admission during her confessional, "I don’t want to see her suffer. You want to fix it."

Source: mega Amelia Gray Hamlin discussed her eating disorder on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'