Kim Kardashian Roasted After SKIMS Releases Underwear With Faux Pubic Hair: 'This Is Literally Insane'

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian has done it again — and this time, fans are absolutely floored. The reality star shocked the internet after unveiling SKIMS’ latest drop: faux hair micro string thongs. The controversial product, which comes in red, blonde and brunette colorways with both straight and curly textures, instantly sparked confusion and mockery online. "The carpet doesn’t have to match the drapes," a teaser on the SKIMS website read, describing the product as the brand's "most daring panty yet."

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian's Brand SKIMS Drops Faux Pubic Hair Panties

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian was roasted by fans after SKIMS launched new underwear with faux pubic hair.

The starlet couldn’t contain her amusement over the bizarre launch, as she showed off the hairy new designs for her 354 million Instagram followers. "How funny are these? We have different colors, different hair. This is insane. SKIMS, baby," she wrote in an Instagram Story — except not everyone was laughing.

Article continues below advertisement

SKIMS Faux Hair Micro String Thong Sells Out Within Hours After Launch

Source: SKIMS SKIMS sold-out faux hair micro string thong retails for $32.

Following the launch of SKIMS faux pubic hair panties — which retail for $32 — the internet exploded with negative reactions. Some fans even hoped the campaign was a joke and comedically claimed they checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. "Kim Kardashian done lost her mind with them new underwear," one person declared via X, as another exclaimed: "Oh Kim can’t be serious. BUSH PANTIES???"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Blasted for Latest SKIMS Launch

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian's new product sold out within hours after its launch.

The comments section of SKIMS' Instagram post announcing the campaign's drop was also flooded with disbelief. "This is literally insane. Who tf asked for this?" someone asked, as another declared: "This definitely takes the cake on the worst thing I’ve ever seen." "SOMEONE PLZ TELL ME WHY THESE ARE OUT OF STOCK WHO IS BUYING," a third shocked fan exclaimed. A fourth follower added, "Kim, this is ridiculous," as a fifth confessed: "I thought it was a joke but yet, here we are. People buy anything." "Please tell me this is satire 😭," an additional social media user begged.

Source: MEGA Fans called Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign 'ridiculous.'