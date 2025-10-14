or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE AND FASHION NEWS

Kim Kardashian Roasted After SKIMS Releases Underwear With Faux Pubic Hair: 'This Is Literally Insane'

Composite photo of Kim Kardashian and SKIMS new underwear.
Source: MEGA; SKIMS

Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS dropped their most shocking product yet.

Profile Image

Oct. 14 2025, Published 5:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian has done it again — and this time, fans are absolutely floored.

The reality star shocked the internet after unveiling SKIMS’ latest drop: faux hair micro string thongs. The controversial product, which comes in red, blonde and brunette colorways with both straight and curly textures, instantly sparked confusion and mockery online.

"The carpet doesn’t have to match the drapes," a teaser on the SKIMS website read, describing the product as the brand's "most daring panty yet."

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian's Brand SKIMS Drops Faux Pubic Hair Panties

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kim Kardashian was roasted by fans after SKIMS launched new underwear with faux pubic hair.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian was roasted by fans after SKIMS launched new underwear with faux pubic hair.

The starlet couldn’t contain her amusement over the bizarre launch, as she showed off the hairy new designs for her 354 million Instagram followers.

"How funny are these? We have different colors, different hair. This is insane. SKIMS, baby," she wrote in an Instagram Story — except not everyone was laughing.

Article continues below advertisement

SKIMS Faux Hair Micro String Thong Sells Out Within Hours After Launch

image of SKIMS sold-out faux hair micro string thong retails for $32.
Source: SKIMS

SKIMS sold-out faux hair micro string thong retails for $32.

Following the launch of SKIMS faux pubic hair panties — which retail for $32 — the internet exploded with negative reactions. Some fans even hoped the campaign was a joke and comedically claimed they checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1.

"Kim Kardashian done lost her mind with them new underwear," one person declared via X, as another exclaimed: "Oh Kim can’t be serious. BUSH PANTIES???"

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Blasted for Latest SKIMS Launch

Image of Kim Kardashian's new product sold out within hours after its launch.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian's new product sold out within hours after its launch.

The comments section of SKIMS' Instagram post announcing the campaign's drop was also flooded with disbelief.

"This is literally insane. Who tf asked for this?" someone asked, as another declared: "This definitely takes the cake on the worst thing I’ve ever seen."

"SOMEONE PLZ TELL ME WHY THESE ARE OUT OF STOCK WHO IS BUYING," a third shocked fan exclaimed.

A fourth follower added, "Kim, this is ridiculous," as a fifth confessed: "I thought it was a joke but yet, here we are. People buy anything."

"Please tell me this is satire 😭," an additional social media user begged.

Image of Fans called Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign 'ridiculous.'
Source: MEGA

Fans called Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign 'ridiculous.'

In a press release obtained by OK!, the brand shed light on the product's design.

"Hand-made in a super sheer, stretch mesh, this string thong features a mix of curly and straight faux hair in twelve different shade variations," the campaign reads. "With this iconic new panty, your carpet can be whatever color you want it to be!"

Still, despite the backlash, the novelty item nearly sold out across all sizes and styles within hours — proving once again that when it comes to SKIMS, controversy might be the best marketing tool of all.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.