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Amelia Gray Hamlin Ditches Her Top in Racy Photo

Photo of Amelia Gray Hamlin
Source: MEGA

Amelia Gray Hamlin left little to the imagination while enjoying a sunny day in Los Angeles, ditching her top and rocking only tiny red bikini bottoms.

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March 16 2026, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

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Summer may still be months away, but Amelia Gray Hamlin is already heating things with a racy topless selfie.

The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna dared to bare it all in a photo posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 15.

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Amelia Gray Hamlin Debuted a Racy Topless Photo

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Photo of Amelia Gray Hamlin dared to bare it all by a swimming pool
Source: @ameliagrayhamlin/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin dared to bare it all by a swimming pool

In the photo, the model stripped down into tiny, red bikini bottoms, using her long brunette locks and pink bow emojis to cover her chest.

Hamlin wore a navy blue baseball cap and large sunglasses as she hung out by a swimming pool, simply captioning her post with the words, "I Love LA."

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Amelia Gray Hamlin Attended the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Photo of Amelia Gray Hamlin attended the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 15.
Source: MEGA

Amelia Gray Hamlin attended the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 15.

Hamlin also shared footage of her look while attending the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party later that evening.

The reality TV alum kept the racy streak going on the red carpet, stepping out in a floor-length gown that exposed a daring amount of sideb---. Though the dress featured a high neckline, the back was completely open, and she finished the look with pointy black pumps.

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Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Amelia Gray Hamlin's 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Look

Photo of Fans had mixed reactions to Amelia Gray Hamlin's look from the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Source: MEGA

Fans had mixed reactions to Amelia Gray Hamlin's look from the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

"So cheap looking 😂," one critic wrote, commenting on the skin-baring look on social media.

Meanwhile, a second observer asked, "Is it fashion… or just a cry for attention?"

"Like it’s so much better when these women just wear beautiful dresses, are not half naked," a third said.

Others defended the look, writing, "She didn’t wear a dress… she wore pure courage 🖤🔥."

A second person agreed, adding, "This woman is stunning."

Amelia Gray Hamlin Addressed Plastic Surgery Rumors

Photo of Amelia Gray Hamlin addressed all the plastic surgery procedures she's undergone in a February interview.
Source: MEGA

Amelia Gray Hamlin addressed all the plastic surgery procedures she's undergone in a February interview.

Hamlin has often been the center of plastic surgery rumors, addressing the speculation in a rare interview last month.

“I’ve always had these lips,” Hamlin stated in an interview with an outlet, denying any use of cosmetic fillers. Instead, she explained that she uses SkinVive, a moisturizer injection, to enhance her lips.

The influencer has been candid in the past about a prior rhinoplasty, but revealed she underwent a medical b---- reduction at 16 years old to avoid sepsis from a nipple ring.

Following the procedure, Hamlin faced serious medical complications, leading to a 14-hour reconstruction surgery.

“I woke up in a state that I didn’t agree to. We can just say that,” she explained. “My b---- literally could not handle what were put in me."

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