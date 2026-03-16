Amelia Gray Hamlin Ditches Her Top in Racy Photo

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Summer may still be months away, but Amelia Gray Hamlin is already heating things with a racy topless selfie. The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna dared to bare it all in a photo posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 15.

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Amelia Gray Hamlin Debuted a Racy Topless Photo

Source: @ameliagrayhamlin/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin dared to bare it all by a swimming pool

In the photo, the model stripped down into tiny, red bikini bottoms, using her long brunette locks and pink bow emojis to cover her chest. Hamlin wore a navy blue baseball cap and large sunglasses as she hung out by a swimming pool, simply captioning her post with the words, "I Love LA."

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Amelia Gray Hamlin Attended the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Source: MEGA Amelia Gray Hamlin attended the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 15.

Hamlin also shared footage of her look while attending the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party later that evening. The reality TV alum kept the racy streak going on the red carpet, stepping out in a floor-length gown that exposed a daring amount of sideb---. Though the dress featured a high neckline, the back was completely open, and she finished the look with pointy black pumps.

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Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Amelia Gray Hamlin's 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Look

Source: MEGA Fans had mixed reactions to Amelia Gray Hamlin's look from the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

"So cheap looking 😂," one critic wrote, commenting on the skin-baring look on social media. Meanwhile, a second observer asked, "Is it fashion… or just a cry for attention?" "Like it’s so much better when these women just wear beautiful dresses, are not half naked," a third said. Others defended the look, writing, "She didn’t wear a dress… she wore pure courage 🖤🔥." A second person agreed, adding, "This woman is stunning."

Amelia Gray Hamlin Addressed Plastic Surgery Rumors

Source: MEGA Amelia Gray Hamlin addressed all the plastic surgery procedures she's undergone in a February interview.