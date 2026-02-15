Amelia Gray Hamlin Reveals Cosmetic Surgery Journey in Candid Interview

Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna, shed light on her cosmetic surgery journey. The 24-year-old model discussed the procedures she has undergone, as well as those she has chosen to forgo.

“I’ve always had these lips,” Hamlin stated in an interview with an outlet, denying any use of fillers. Instead, she currently undergoes SkinVive, a moisturizer injection. This revelation surprised many fans who speculated about her appearance.

Source: MEGA Amelia Gray Hamlin discussed her cosmetic surgery history in a candid interview.

Hamlin has been candid about her past rhinoplasty. In addition, she disclosed that she had a medically necessary b----- reduction to avoid sepsis from a nipple ring. “I was 16 and had mastitis, whatever the heck that is,” she shared, reflecting on the painful experience.

After her b---- reduction, Hamlin opted for b---- augmentation, a decision she now regrets. “I woke up in a state that I didn’t agree to. We can just say that,” she explained. Her story highlights the challenges young women face regarding body image and societal pressures.

Source: MEGA The model denied using lip fillers and explained past medical procedures.

Following the augmentation, Hamlin faced serious complications, leading to a 14-hour reconstruction surgery. “My b---- literally could not handle what were put in me,” she revealed, emphasizing the severity of her situation.

Source: MEGA Amelia Gray Hamlin revealed serious complications from b----- augmentation surgery.

Hamlin also spoke about her struggle with an eating disorder, which prompted a family intervention. “I woke up one morning at my best friend’s house. My parents, my sister, they’re all outside, like waiting to pick me up,” she recalled of her famous family’s intervention during an episode of the “Skinny Confidential” podcast at the time. “They’re like, ‘Get in the car. We’re going to UCLA [to get treatment].’”

Source: MEGA;@ameliagray/Instagram The TV personality also opened up about her eating disorder and family intervention.

A staff member said that she was seriously ill at the time. “He looked at me and he was like, ‘At this rate, in about four months, you’re going to be 45 pounds and you’re going to be dead,’” she recalled, adding that this wake-up call led her to reassess her approach to health and self-image.

In her journey to self-acceptance, Hamlin has come to a powerful conclusion: “You don’t need to be skinny to live your best life. It’s either be skinny and die or happy and be who you are.” Her story resonates with many individuals facing similar struggles.