Spilling secrets! Amelia Hamlin revealed she got a breast reduction when she was 16 years old after her nipple piercing got infected.

“I had a 104 fever. 104. My left boob was out to here. I was 16 and had mastitis, whatever that is,” the 19-year-old said on the “Skinny Confidential: Him & Her” podcast in August. “It was the worst thing I’ve ever been through. I went to the emergency room, they told me, ‘You have a kidney infection.’ No, I didn’t have a kidney infection.”

She added, “[I] had to go to Cedars [Sinai hospital’s] special disease doctor and he was like, ‘Yeah, you have strep in your left breast.'”

The brunette beauty — whose parents are Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin — was “12 hours away from going into sepsis,” a potentially life-threatening condition caused by an infection.

“The nipple piercing [was] being pulled [and] caused a small abrasion in my body,” she explained. “I already had the strep living in my system and then it went to that part of my body because it was an open wound. When I tell you, my boobs were this big. And I, like, didn’t just get those down naturally. … I had to fully get surgery.”

The television personality had “never talked about” the operation before. “I think my mom’s gonna kill me but I’ve never said that,” she quipped. “It made my boobs so uneven and [I] was like, ‘Oh, my god, am I really gonna have to live the rest of my life with my left boob this significantly larger than my right boob?'”

In June 2019, Hamlin also got candid about her eating disorder. “I figured I’d get maybe 2,000 likes on the photo — but it went viral. It has over 38,000 likes,” she told Glamour magazine about a before-and-after snap she posted of herself in a bikini.

“My mom, who had been flying at the time, called me in a panic when she switched on her phone to a flurry of texts asking if I was OK,” she recalled. “Initially she wasn’t happy; I’d just opened up about such a big part of my life that our family was originally going to keep private. But at the end of the day, it was my story. It was something I had gone through. I had the right to decide how and when to talk about it.”

Fortunately, Hamlin is in a better place now. “But if I’m being honest, if I hadn’t come out about my eating disorder when I did, I probably would have relapsed,” she said. “I have such a strong support system — my mom included. This season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a couple of episodes touch on my anorexia. I can’t bring myself to watch footage from when I was really struggling. I just can’t relive it. I’ve come so far, and it would make me too sad to see how I used to act.”

These days, Hamlin seems to have struck up a romance with Scott Disick. The two were first spotted at a Halloween party together, and on Monday, November 16, the pair was caught getting cozy on the beach.