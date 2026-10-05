or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Amelia Gray Hamlin
OK LogoNEWS

Amelia Gray Hamlin Says She's Having a 'Major Identity Crisis' as She Debuts Dramatic New Look: Photo

pic of Amelia Hamlin.
Source: MEGA;@AMELIAGRAY INSTAGRAM

Amelia Hamlin showed off her new 'do.

Oct. 5 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Gray Hamlin is switching things up!

The 25-year-old model debuted a dramatic hair transformation on her Instagram Story, where she admitted the new look had her experiencing a bit of a “major identity crisis.”

In the mirror selfie, Hamlin showed off her noticeably longer brunette locks, which fell past her chest as she posed inside a mirrored bathroom.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Amelia showed off her noticeably longer brunette locks.
Source: @AMELIAGRAY/INSTAGRAM

Amelia showed off her noticeably longer brunette locks.

The model kept her outfit simple in a cropped white tank top, allowing her freshly transformed tresses to take center stage.

“MAJOR IDENTITY CRISIS BUT LOVE,” Hamlin wrote in pink letters across the bottom of the snap.

She also added a tiny pink bow graphic beneath her eye to complete the playful post.

Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Debuts Dramatically Longer Hair

Image of Amelia has been rocking dark brunette hair for some time.
Source: @AMELIAGRAY/INSTAGRAM

Amelia has been rocking dark brunette hair for some time.

Hamlin's latest transformation is a noticeable change for the model, who has become known for experimenting with her appearance throughout her career.

While Hamlin has been rocking dark brunette hair for some time, the latest look adds significant length, with her straight strands reaching well below her chest.

The model didn't reveal whether she achieved the dramatic transformation with extensions or another styling method.

MORE ON:
Amelia Gray Hamlin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Amelia has previously been candid about working in fashion.
Source: @AMELIAGRAY/INSTAGRAM

Amelia has previously been candid about working in fashion.

However, Hamlin has previously been candid about how working in fashion has encouraged her to experiment with her appearance.

“I was never the type that would go out of my way and try a new look, but when I'm Amelia the Model, I'll do anything to get the photo,” she recently told Allure while discussing her relationship with beauty.

“I think that has taught me a lot about the possibility of how you can change,” Hamlin added.

The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin has certainly proven she's not afraid of switching up her style, whether she's experimenting with her hair or embracing daring runway looks.

“Probably my ombre hair, but I'm not going to pull up receipts,” Amelia joked about her prior look.

Amelia Isn't Afraid to Experiment With Her Look

Image of Amelia gives her followers glimpses at her evolving style.
Source: @AMELIAGRAY/INSTAGRAM

Amelia gives her followers glimpses at her evolving style.

As OK! previously reported, Amelia frequently gives her followers glimpses of her evolving style through social media.

In June, Amelia stunned in a white lace bra while attending Paris Fashion Week, wearing her brunette hair pulled back as she dealt with the city's intense summer heat.

A month later, Amelia showed off her toned figure in a barely-there blue bikini while enjoying a beach day. In those snaps, the model wore her dark hair wet and loose after seemingly taking a dip in the water.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.