Amelia Gray Hamlin Says She's Having a 'Major Identity Crisis' as She Debuts Dramatic New Look: Photo

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Amelia Gray Hamlin is switching things up! The 25-year-old model debuted a dramatic hair transformation on her Instagram Story, where she admitted the new look had her experiencing a bit of a “major identity crisis.” In the mirror selfie, Hamlin showed off her noticeably longer brunette locks, which fell past her chest as she posed inside a mirrored bathroom.

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Source: @AMELIAGRAY/INSTAGRAM Amelia showed off her noticeably longer brunette locks.

The model kept her outfit simple in a cropped white tank top, allowing her freshly transformed tresses to take center stage. “MAJOR IDENTITY CRISIS BUT LOVE,” Hamlin wrote in pink letters across the bottom of the snap. She also added a tiny pink bow graphic beneath her eye to complete the playful post.

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Amelia Debuts Dramatically Longer Hair

Source: @AMELIAGRAY/INSTAGRAM Amelia has been rocking dark brunette hair for some time.

Hamlin's latest transformation is a noticeable change for the model, who has become known for experimenting with her appearance throughout her career. While Hamlin has been rocking dark brunette hair for some time, the latest look adds significant length, with her straight strands reaching well below her chest. The model didn't reveal whether she achieved the dramatic transformation with extensions or another styling method.

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Source: @AMELIAGRAY/INSTAGRAM Amelia has previously been candid about working in fashion.

However, Hamlin has previously been candid about how working in fashion has encouraged her to experiment with her appearance. “I was never the type that would go out of my way and try a new look, but when I'm Amelia the Model, I'll do anything to get the photo,” she recently told Allure while discussing her relationship with beauty. “I think that has taught me a lot about the possibility of how you can change,” Hamlin added. The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin has certainly proven she's not afraid of switching up her style, whether she's experimenting with her hair or embracing daring runway looks. “Probably my ombre hair, but I'm not going to pull up receipts,” Amelia joked about her prior look.

Amelia Isn't Afraid to Experiment With Her Look

Source: @AMELIAGRAY/INSTAGRAM Amelia gives her followers glimpses at her evolving style.