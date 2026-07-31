Amelia Gray Hamlin Shows Off Her Toned Body in Barely-There Bikini: Photos
July 31 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
Amelia Gray Hamlin was a sight to see in her latest Instagram Story snaps.
In two photos shared to social media on Thursday, July 30, the brunette bombshell stunned as she showed off her toned body in a barely-there blue bikini.
Hamlin — who accessorized with black sunglasses and a stack of bracelets — turned heads as she posed on a sandy beach towel in front of a gorgeous oceanfront backdrop.
In one image, Hamlin's hair appeared freshly wet from a dip in the water as she kept a serious face and looked off to the side to capture the candid snap.
The model flaunted her summer tan lines, with her bikini top only partially covering her assets. The bright blue design featured the number 97 on one side of the triangular fabric. A white star was printed across the center of her bottoms.
The second photo featured a more playful side of Hamlin, who smiled wide at the camera with her hair effortlessly messy across her face.
"I love summertime," she wrote in blue text over the Instagram Story upload.
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Naked Selfies
Hamlin has been keeping things spicy on her Instagram Story all summer long.
At the end of June, the 25-year-old left little to the imagination when she snapped a naked selfie while relaxing on a boat. This time, she similarly accessorized with black sunglasses and wore her long dark hair down.
In the topless image, Hamlin nearly bared all — only covering her nipples with two small flower emojis.
Birthday Girl
Just before summer officially began, Hamlin celebrated a milestone birthday.
Celebrating with her roughly 1.8 million Instagram followers, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin uploaded a carousel of images to the social media app highlighting her special day.
"THIS IS THE LIFE!!!!! 25 beautiful trips around the sun… eternally grateful. I love my life. I love my body. I love my family. And I LOVE MY BOYFRIEND! Plz enjoy these pics from my bfs POV I LOVE YOU ALL!!!!! <333333🎀💋✨💖🪄☁️🪬🪬," she gushed, shouting out her beau, Guess Inc. heir Nicolai Marciano.