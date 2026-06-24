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Amelia Gray Hamlin Stuns in Lace Bra During Heatwave: Photos

Amelia Gray Hamlin
Source: MEGA,@ameliagrayhamlin/instagram

During the Paris heatwave, Amelia Gray Hamlin kept it hot in a lace bra and skirt.

June 24 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

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As temperatures soared across the city, Amelia Gray Hamlin showed us exactly how to beat the heat in style.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 24, the brunette bombshell stunned in a white lace bra while clipping back her hair and snapping a photo in the midst of a heat wave in Paris.

"YASSSSSS," she wrote alongside the picture, clearly excited about being in town for fashion week despite temperatures soaring above 100 degrees.

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Imageof Amelia Gray Hamlin stunned in a white lace bra.
Source: @ameliagrayhamlin/instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin stunned in a white lace bra.

Prior to her sultry selfie, Hamlin arrived at Saint Laurent's menswear spring 2027 show on Tuesday, June 23, prepared to make an impression.

Seated prominently in the front row, she wore a provocative selection from the house's fall 2026 ready-to-wear lineup, a piece that highlighted just how far the French luxury brand is willing to push the boundaries between fashion and intimacy.

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Simple Yet Effective

Amelia Gray Hamlin
Source: @ameliagrayhamlin/instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin attended the Saint Laurent men's show during Paris Fashion Week.

The dress itself was strategically minimalistic. A lace bodysuit in muted olive tones served as the base, its plunging V-cut neckline lined with delicate scalloped edges that drew attention to the décolletage and thin straps that provided just enough structure while showing off the Hamlin’s shoulders and collarbone.

What elevated the piece beyond simple intimacy was the floral motifs woven throughout, a design detail that prevented the look from feeling overly seductive and instead positioned it as a thoughtful exploration of texture.

A coordinating high-waisted skirt in a warm burnt sienna color continued the theme across sheer fabric, its front slit maintaining the sensuality established above while adding movement to the silhouette. Sheer tights and pointed Saint Laurent heels rounded out the ensemble.

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Source: @ameliagray/Instagram
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The House Aesthetic

Amelia Gray Hamlin
Source: MEGA

The piece she wore debuted at Paris Fashion Week in March 2026.

Creative director Anthony Vaccarello designed the original piece, which debuted during Paris Fashion Week's women's shows in March 2026. The collection paid tribute to Saint Laurent's storied "La Smoking" aesthetic — the French luxury brand's revolutionary take on tailoring and structured lines.

Styled with sleek hair and make-up: a pulled-back bun, defined brows, smoky eyes and a matte pouty lip, Hamlin channeled the "office siren" aesthetic that captured the fashion world's attention in the mid-2020s.

Built on Her Own Terms

Amelia Gray Hamlin
Source: MEGA

Harry Hamlin shared with 'People' that his children pursued their careers independently.

Amelia, the daughter of actress Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, has established herself as a force in fashion entirely on her own merit.

Her father recently shared with People, "I'm so proud of my kids, because they did this on their own. We never said, 'You should do this, you might do this,' whatever. They decided to pursue their careers on their own, and they never asked us for any help."

Though both parents did offer some support along the way, Harry emphasized the independence his children achieved, "We did give them some help, but they never asked, you know? They're on their own now, which is amazing. And when your kids stop asking for money, that's a good moment in your life."

For Amelia, moments like Tuesday's front-row appearance at one of fashion's most prestigious events serve as a testament to the independence her father so clearly admires.

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