Amelia Gray Hamlin Goes Topless on Boat in Drool-Worthy Selfie

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Amelia Gray Hamlin bares it all! The model recently posted a playful selfie to her Instagram Story that captured an unexpected vacation moment.

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Bare Basics

Source: MEGA Amelia Gray Hamlin shared a spicy photo on her Instagram.

In the shot, Hamlin appears completely naked while enjoying time relaxing on a boat, sporting a sleek pair of black sunglasses and wearing her long black hair down. The photo's cheeky nature comes from her understated approach to modesty, relying solely on two small flower emojis to maintain a hint of coverage.

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Milestone Birthday

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Source: MEGA Amelia Gray Hamlin recently celebrated her 25th birthday.

Hamiln, the daughter of famous parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, appeared to be on vacation after celebrating her 25th birthday just a few weeks ago. Captioning her birthday post, "THIS IS THE LIFE!!!!! 25 beautiful trips around the sun… eternally grateful. I love my life. I love my body. I love my family. And I LOVE MY BOYFRIEND! Plz enjoy these pics from my bfs POV I LOVE YOU ALL!!!!! <333333🎀💋✨💖🪄☁️🪬🪬." Friends and fans alike ran to the comments section of Amelia's post to wish the model a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday, beautiful!!! ❤️ Watching you shine is such a joy. Wishing you a year that is every bit as fabulous, exciting, and special as you are. ✨🥳," said one admirer. A second stated, "Seeing you like this makes me so happy I could cry." Amelia's mom also left a comment, writing, "Spoiled as you should be!!!!! 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂." Between the silly selfie and the loved-up birthday post, it seems that Amelia has a lot to be grateful for this year.

What She's Been Up To

Source: MEGA Amelia Gray Hamlin has cemented herself as a sought after model.