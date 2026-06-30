Amelia Gray Hamlin Goes Topless on Boat in Drool-Worthy Selfie
June 30 2026, Published 5:02 a.m. ET
Amelia Gray Hamlin bares it all!
The model recently posted a playful selfie to her Instagram Story that captured an unexpected vacation moment.
Bare Basics
In the shot, Hamlin appears completely naked while enjoying time relaxing on a boat, sporting a sleek pair of black sunglasses and wearing her long black hair down.
The photo's cheeky nature comes from her understated approach to modesty, relying solely on two small flower emojis to maintain a hint of coverage.
Milestone Birthday
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Hamiln, the daughter of famous parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, appeared to be on vacation after celebrating her 25th birthday just a few weeks ago.
Captioning her birthday post, "THIS IS THE LIFE!!!!! 25 beautiful trips around the sun… eternally grateful. I love my life. I love my body. I love my family. And I LOVE MY BOYFRIEND! Plz enjoy these pics from my bfs POV I LOVE YOU ALL!!!!! <333333🎀💋✨💖🪄☁️🪬🪬."
Friends and fans alike ran to the comments section of Amelia's post to wish the model a happy birthday.
"Happy Birthday, beautiful!!! ❤️ Watching you shine is such a joy. Wishing you a year that is every bit as fabulous, exciting, and special as you are. ✨🥳," said one admirer.
A second stated, "Seeing you like this makes me so happy I could cry."
Amelia's mom also left a comment, writing, "Spoiled as you should be!!!!! 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂."
Between the silly selfie and the loved-up birthday post, it seems that Amelia has a lot to be grateful for this year.
What She's Been Up To
Most recently, she was spotted at Saint Laurent's menswear spring 2027 show on Tuesday, June 23, during Paris Fashion Week.
Notably seated in the front row, she wore a scandalous choice from the famous fashion house's fall 2026 ready-to-wear collection.
Her outfit, a lace bodysuit with a low V-cut neckline that drew attention to her chest and thin straps that provided just enough support while still showing off her arms, was paired with a lace skirt over top, once again giving fans a glimpse at her phenomenal figure.
Amelia has established herself as a global modeling sensation, gracing campaigns for some of the fashion industry's most prestigious brands — from Versace and Givenchy to Marc Jacobs and Gucci.
Most recently, she partnered with Skims just a month ago, continuing to solidify her status as one of the most sought-after models of her generation.
At 25, Amelia appears to have found the perfect balance between her high-profile career in fashion and her personal life.
Whether she's commanding runways for luxury brands or sharing candid vacation moments with her followers, she seems to be having fun doing it!