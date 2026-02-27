or
Amelia Gray Hamlin Covers Up in Nothing But a Towel in Sensual Photo

Amelia Gray Hamlin stunned in a towel-clad selfie in an Instagram post.

Feb. 27 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

Amelia Gray Hamlin is serving effortless glamour — and doing it with barely anything on.

The 24-year-old model shared a stunning close-up selfie of herself wrapped in nothing but a crisp white bath towel, giving fans a relaxed yet undeniably sensual moment. With her dark hair slicked back and her glowing skin front and center, Hamlin kept things fresh and natural, appearing makeup-light and radiant.

Amelia Gray Hamlin shared a towel-clad selfie on social media.

The intimate snap, seemingly taken in a cozy bedroom, highlighted her sharp features and confident stare. A playful pink bow graphic floated above her head, while the words “AGAIN AND AGAIN” were written across the top of the image, adding a flirty touch to the minimal look.

The post comes weeks after Hamlin opened up about her cosmetic surgery journey.

The model denied ever getting lip fillers.

“I’ve always had these lips,” Hamlin stated in an interview with an outlet, shutting down rumors about fillers. Instead, she shared that she currently gets SkinVive, a moisturizer injection — a detail that surprised fans who had speculated about her appearance.

Hamlin has also been honest about undergoing rhinoplasty in the past. She further revealed she had a medically necessary b----- reduction after complications from a nipple ring led to a serious infection.

“I was 16 and had mastitis, whatever the heck that is,” she said, recalling the painful ordeal.

Amelia Gray Hamlin underwent a medically necessary b----- reduction at 16.

After her b---- reduction, Hamlin later chose to have b---- augmentation — a decision she now regrets.

“I woke up in a state that I didn’t agree to. We can just say that,” she explained, pointing to the pressures many young women feel about their bodies.

The procedure led to major complications, and she ultimately underwent a 14-hour reconstruction surgery.

“My b---- literally could not handle what were put in me,” she revealed, stressing how serious the situation became.

Hamlin has also spoken candidly about her struggle with an eating disorder, which resulted in a family intervention.

“I woke up one morning at my best friend’s house. My parents, my sister, they’re all outside, like waiting to pick me up,” she shared on the “Skinny Confidential” podcast. “They’re like, ‘Get in the car. We’re going to UCLA [to get treatment].’”

Lisa Rinna's daughter later had complications from a b---- augmentation.

At the time, a staff member delivered a frightening warning.

“He looked at me and he was like, ‘At this rate, in about four months, you’re going to be 45 pounds and you’re going to be dead,’” she recalled. The moment became a turning point in how she viewed her health and self-image.

Today, Hamlin is embracing a new mindset.

“You don’t need to be skinny to live your best life. It’s either be skinny and die or happy and be who you are,” she said.

