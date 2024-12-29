Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray, 23, Rocks Skimpy Red Bikini During Beach Photoshoot Featuring a Horse: See the Sizzling Snaps
Amelia Gray looks red hot!
On Saturday, December 28, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna put her bikini body on display while posing with a white horse.
In the sultry images, the 23-year-old leaned against the large animal while showing off her abs in a tiny red swimsuit. The high fashion model’s long brunette locks blew in the wind as she posed on the white sand beach.
“Save a cowboy…🤠,” the star penned alongside the steamy snaps.
In response, fans of the star gushed over her incredible looks.
“Wow,” one person stated, while another added, “Snatched ❤️🙌🙌❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
“INSANEEEEEEEEEE 😍😍😍,” a third supporter shared, as a fourth raved, “Modeling on and OFF the catwalk🔥.”
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Gray has caught tons of attention for her revealing posts on social media, as on December 18, she uploaded a naked picture.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“First things first,” she penned alongside the mirror selfie, where she displayed her round bruises caused by the massage technique called cupping therapy.
The beauty almost exposed her b--- in the still and covered her chest with the alien emoji.
The seductive uploads come after Gray revealed she went through a breakup this fall.
While speaking with Nylon in October, she was asked what was on her playlist as the air began to chill.
“God bless, I am back in my Lana [Del Rey] era. I think over the summer, I was a little bit too happy, things were too good,” she quipped.
The Vogue cover model then explained: “I was in a relationship; I was listening to Sabrina Carpenter. Now, it's giving Lana, Taylor Swift ‘We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together’ — not even to this particular recent ex, but to the ex before. I think I'm digesting that breakup now. We're back in Lana era, which is a beautiful era to be in during New York fall.”
The fashion girlie then shared what she wanted to see people wearing over the next few months.
“I’ve decided I don't really do trends. We’re doing cozy, we’re doing baggy. Yesterday, I wore this hilarious outfit: I had my Ashley Williams London ‘I Love Me’ pink sweatpants with my black Miu Miu ballerinas and a leopard Balenciaga top. We're doing everything that doesn't make sense: patterns, colors. It's not a sad-girl fall, it's a bright-girl fall. It's a cozy, colorful-girl fall,” the daughter of actor Harry Hamlin stated.