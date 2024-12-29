Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray, 23, Rocks Skimpy Red Bikini During Beach Photoshoot Featuring a Horse: See the Sizzling Snaps

On Saturday, December 28, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna put her bikini body on display while posing with a white horse.

Amelia Gray posed on a white sand beach alongside a white horse, some driftwood and green bushes.

“Save a cowboy…🤠,” the star penned alongside the steamy snaps.

In the sultry images , the 23-year-old leaned against the large animal while showing off her abs in a tiny red swimsuit. The high fashion model’s long brunette locks blew in the wind as she posed on the white sand beach.

In response, fans of the star gushed over her incredible looks.

“Wow,” one person stated, while another added, “Snatched ❤️🙌🙌❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥.”