Amelia Hamlin Nearly Suffers a Nip Slip in Tiny Bikini: Hot Photos

Amelia Hamlin knows exactly how to turn a low-key pool day into a headline-making moment. The model had all eyes on her as she soaked up the sun in a barely-there bikini that left little to the imagination. Lounging poolside, Hamlin struck a relaxed pose while enjoying the warm weather and bright blue skies.

Her tiny two-piece featured thin purple string ties that wrapped around her torso, giving the minimalist swimsuit an edgy upgrade. At one point, Hamlin appeared to nearly suffer a nip slip, casually covering her chest with her hand — and doing so without missing a beat.

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Hamlin relaxed by the pool in a tiny bikini.

She finished off the effortless look with sleek black sunglasses and a black baseball cap worn sideways, adding a cool, off-duty vibe. Her long dark hair spilled over her shoulders as she stretched out on a white towel by the pool. “YOLO MAN,” she wrote on the pic.

The sultry snap came shortly after Hamlin ditched her undergarments in another eye-catching post. Earlier in the week, the model shared photos in a white T-shirt that read “Guess Jeans Sweetie,” with her nipples visibly poking through the fabric on Monday, January 26. Hamlin, 24, lifted her shirt slightly while mugging for the camera, letting her straight black hair cascade down her back.

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Hamlin is dating Nicolai Marciano.

Elsewhere in the Guess Jeans photo dump, Hamlin was seen munching on an apple while lounging on the grass, snapping a mirror selfie with flash, and posing inside her car. The brand captioned the post, “Sorry I’m not available right now please leave a message at the sound of Guess.”

Clearly thrilled about the partnership, Hamlin shared her excitement online, writing, “Guesssss I’m a guess girl.” The social media star is currently dating Nicolai Marciano, the son of Guess co-founder Paul Marciano and an heir to the fashion empire.

“My boyfriend made me shirts and I took selfies in them I love you @nicolaimarciano,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram The model ditched her undergarments in one photo.

The couple was first romantically linked in November 2025 and made their red carpet debut at the GQ Men of the Year party later that month. "My man," Amelia told an outlet at the event. "He's so cute. Look at him! Oh, my God. He's so good; I love him so much."

Source: @guessjeans/Instagram The couple made their red carpet debut in 2025.