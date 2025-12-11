or
Amelia Gray Exposes Her Nipples as She Goes Braless in Slinky Dress: Photos

Photo of Amelia Gray
Source: MEGA/@ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray sizzled in a series of near-naked snapshots on social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 11 2025, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Amelia Gray left her undergarments behind.

The model, 24, bared her nipples in a pale pink, satin maxi dress with a see-through lace bodice on Thursday, December 11.

Gray accessorized with several black chokers, a thick cross necklace and pink roses.

Image of Amelia Gray sizzled in a see-through look.
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray sizzled in a see-through look.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, she went completely topless, covering her b------ with solely her hands. The star wore nothing but low-rise leather pants, spiky gloves and glasses in the revealing snapshot.

In one short clip, Gray turned around and flashed her backside in cheetah-print underwear. On top, she covered up in a cropped, puffer jacket with a fur collar.

The 24-year-old completed her Instagram carousel with several other sultry looks, including a black crop top with oversized fur shoulders and a sheer mini dress with stars over her nipples.

“Me in really important clothes that I bought🎀@nordicpoetry,” she wrote.

Her famous mom, Lisa Rinna, commented, “You can never go wrong with archival pieces!!!! 😍😍.”

Amelia Gray Hamlin Launches Denim Collaboration

Image of Amelia Gray ditched her top in a shocking photo.
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray ditched her top in a shocking photo.

In November, Gray revealed that the reality star, along with her father, Harry Hamlin, inspired her denim collaboration with Frame.

“My parents only wear jeans. The reason I made this collection is because of my mom's jean closet,” she explained. “Every jean that I made, I once saw on her. The baggy jean is actually based off of my mom's OG baggy jean style from the early 2000s. And then now she's wearing this cute boot cut skinny that I also love. My dad just wears skinny jeans. He's like 74. We give him a pass.”

Lisa Rinna Gushes Over Daughter's New Collection

Image of Amelia Gray is Lisa Rinna's daughter.
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray is Lisa Rinna's daughter.

Interview magazine previously shared a screenshot of texts between Amelia and Lisa, who was thrilled over the clothing drop.

“Wow, they sent me everything from your frame collection. It's so good Amelia the fabrication is fantastic and I love the belt,” the actress wrote. “I love the jeans. I love the Coates an amazing job!!!!!!!”

“YAYYY I spoke about how all your clothes inspired my collection,” Amelia replied.

“I could see it, especially with the belt!!!!!!! I love it so proud of you Amelia Gray X Frame I mean!” Lisa exclaimed.

Amelia Gray Accused of Having an Eating Disorder

Image of Amelia Gray is no stranger to sultry snapshots.
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray is no stranger to sultry snapshots.

Although the young starlet frequently flaunts her figure online, she has been at the center of public controversy for looking too thin.

"Girl these photos are not cute. You got some issues you need to address. Not hating but clearly there is a problem here," one fan wrote on her vacation photo dump in August.

"Eating disorder. Get help," another expressed.

Amelia addressed detractors in an Instagram Story, eating a panini and insisting she "live[s] to eat."

"Never have l ever supported anorexia and or did I mean to ever make anyone feel that way," she said. "My journey and goal on this earth is to inspire and spread love. At a young age I came out about struggling in the past-have worked very hard to heal. And I have."

