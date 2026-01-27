Amelia Gray Hamlin Goes Braless in Revealing T-Shirt After Admitting She Got Chest Implants: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @guessjeans/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin flaunted her figure in Guess Jeans.

Elsewhere in the photo dump, shared by Guess Jeans, Hamlin munched on an apple while lounging on the grass, captured a mirror selfie with flash and posed in the mirror of her car. The post was captioned, “Sorry I’m not available right now please leave a message at the sound of Guess.” The social media star was excited about her new collaboration, writing, “Guesssss I’m a guess girl.” Hamlin is dating Nicolai Marciano, the son of Guess co-founder Paul Marciano and heir to the company. “My boyfriend made me shirts and I took selfies in them I love you @nicolaimarciano,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Source: @guessjeans/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin is dating the heir to Guess.

The couple was first romantically linked in November 2025 and made their red carpet debut at the GQ Men of the Year party that month. "My man," Amelia exclaimed at the event. "He's so cute. Look at him! Oh, my God. He's so good; I love him so much." She has been friends with the fashion designer since they were children, as he was a classmate of her sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin. "I've known him for, like, 15 years maybe now," Amelia revealed. "He was on the bus to middle school with my sister, so I've just known him. We've known each other for years growing up in L.A., and it just worked out in divine timing like everything does in life."

Source: @guessjeans/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin posed provocatively in a car mirror.

The influencer’s sultry photos wearing her boyfriend’s design come after she confessed to getting chest implants. She previously received a reduction due to an infection from a piercing but was later inspired to get her b------ enlarged. “I was dating somebody who was older than me when I was younger, and I allowed his beauty perception to affect my choices, and I decided to get another b----- augmentation because I wasn’t necessarily happy with the scarring that I was left with from the reduction,” she explained. “I woke up in a state that I didn’t agree to. We can just say that.”

Source: @guessjeans/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin recently opened up about her past plastic surgeries.