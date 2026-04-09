'American Idol' Star Justin Guarini Dating His Manager After Quietly Divorcing His Wife of 15 Years

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Justin Guarini is entering a new chapter in his love life. The American Idol alum is now dating his manager, Kim Walsh Philips, after quietly finalizing his divorce from his wife of 15 years, Reina Guarini, two years ago.

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Source: @thekimwalshphillips/Instagram Justin Guarini is dating his manager Kim Walsh Philips.

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Kim confirmed the romance in a recent interview, sharing how their relationship naturally evolved over time. “Yes, we are very blessed to have a relationship that started first with the business we built together — working with entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, and has since developed into a romantic partnership of love,” she said.

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Justin first began working with Kim around 2022 as a keynote speaker, and the two were frequently seen together at business events and speaking engagements. Their connection didn’t go unnoticed online either. Earlier this year, Justin gave fans a glimpse into their bond when he posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Kim on Instagram, calling her “one of the most extraordinary humans I've ever known.”

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“You've brought so much joy, purpose, laughter, and love into my world. I'm a better man, father, creator, and human because of you — and I don't take that for granted for a second,” he wrote. “Happy Birthday, honey…thank you for being my partner in business, in life, in vision, and in love. I'm endlessly grateful for you. ❤️”

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Source: MEGA The two started working together in 2022.

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Kim responded in the comments, writing, “Grateful for and your love every single day @justinguarini.” The update comes after Justin quietly ended his marriage to Reina. The singer, 47, filed for divorce in June 2024 after more than a decade together. The former couple reached a settlement in December 2025. They share two sons, William, 14, and Asher, 13, and Justin was also a stepfather to Reina’s daughter, Lola.

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Source: @thekimwalshphillips/Instagram Justin Guarini secretly divorced his wife Reina after 15 years of marriage.

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Before their split, Justin opened up about how their love story began. “We've known each other since we were 15. I was a student of her mother's in junior high, and it's a small community, so I ended up getting to know her family,” he told TV Guide. “It wasn't until Christmas two years or so ago that we connected and fell head over heels for one another.”

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Source: MEGA The singer shares two sons with his ex-wife.