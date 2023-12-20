Kelly Clarkson's Dating History: 5 Men the Singer Was Was Linked to Before Her Explosive Divorce

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson sparked dating rumors with the show's runner-up, Justin Guarini, but she only confirmed their brief fling in 2015. She said they did not date during the Idol days and only had a spark afterward.

However, Guarini denied the buzz in 2012 and reiterated that nothing romantic happened between them.

"Yeah, there was a rumor, definitely. We've just always been such good friends," he told Yahoo Music. "Um, man, it was weird. She was like my sister on the show, and then you know, we made a movie together. … I'd say, we had a good time. Yeah."