OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Kelly Clarkson
OK LogoPHOTOS

Kelly Clarkson's Dating History: 5 Men the Singer Was Was Linked to Before Her Explosive Divorce

kelly clarksons dating history
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 20 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Justin Guarini

justin guarini
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini starred in the 2000s flick 'From Justin to Kelly.'

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson sparked dating rumors with the show's runner-up, Justin Guarini, but she only confirmed their brief fling in 2015. She said they did not date during the Idol days and only had a spark afterward.

However, Guarini denied the buzz in 2012 and reiterated that nothing romantic happened between them.

"Yeah, there was a rumor, definitely. We've just always been such good friends," he told Yahoo Music. "Um, man, it was weird. She was like my sister on the show, and then you know, we made a movie together. … I'd say, we had a good time. Yeah."

Article continues below advertisement

Graham Colton

graham colton
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson and Graham Colton remain on good terms after the split.

In 2015, Clarkson began dating The Graham Colton Band's member Graham Colton after his group performed for her Breakaway and Hazel Eyes Tour. They broke up after six months of dating.

"He will always be one of my best friends. I'm not sad, really, because our relationship made me believe in love again," she said of her ex in her interview with Bravo.

David Hodges

david hodges
Source: MEGA

David Hodges spoke about Kelly Clarkson's 'Already Gone' in 2009, sparking rumors the track was about him.

MORE ON:
Kelly Clarkson

In 2007, Clarkson opened up about her brief relationship with David Hodges in an interview with Blender Magazine.

"[I] didn't even really like the guy," she said. "Maybe that's why I don't date much, either."

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Key

ryan key
Source: MEGA

Ryan Key is the lead vocalist of Yellowcard.

Ryan Key is the lead vocalist of the band Yellowcard.

Although Clarkson never spoke about Key and their past relationship, reports claimed they dated in 2006. The buzz died down immediately after it started.

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Blackstock

brandon blackstock
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2022.

Clarkson proudly proclaimed she had a then-new boyfriend when she made an appearance on Toronto radio station 98.1 CHFI. She later identified her beau as Reba McEntire's stepson, Brandon Blackstock, and revealed they started dating in 2011.

Blackstock popped the question in December 2012 and tied the knot with Clarkson a year later. Their romance, however, only lasted for less than a decade as the "Broken & Beautiful" singer filed for divorce in June 2020.

The estranged couple, who share River and Remington, became legally single in September 2021 before reaching a settlement in March 2022.

Clarkson scored the primary custody of their children, while Blackstock received one weekend a month. She also paid him a one-time amount of $1.3 million, in addition to $45,600 per month in child support, while her $115,000 monthly spousal support continues until 2024.

In November, a California labor commissioner ordered Blackstock to pay Clarkson $2,641,374 after she filed a petition due to her ex-husband's past demand of "unconscionable fees and compensation" while acting as a manager when he booked her gigs.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.