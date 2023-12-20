Kelly Clarkson's Dating History: 5 Men the Singer Was Was Linked to Before Her Explosive Divorce
Justin Guarini
American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson sparked dating rumors with the show's runner-up, Justin Guarini, but she only confirmed their brief fling in 2015. She said they did not date during the Idol days and only had a spark afterward.
However, Guarini denied the buzz in 2012 and reiterated that nothing romantic happened between them.
"Yeah, there was a rumor, definitely. We've just always been such good friends," he told Yahoo Music. "Um, man, it was weird. She was like my sister on the show, and then you know, we made a movie together. … I'd say, we had a good time. Yeah."
Graham Colton
In 2015, Clarkson began dating The Graham Colton Band's member Graham Colton after his group performed for her Breakaway and Hazel Eyes Tour. They broke up after six months of dating.
"He will always be one of my best friends. I'm not sad, really, because our relationship made me believe in love again," she said of her ex in her interview with Bravo.
David Hodges
In 2007, Clarkson opened up about her brief relationship with David Hodges in an interview with Blender Magazine.
"[I] didn't even really like the guy," she said. "Maybe that's why I don't date much, either."
Ryan Key
Ryan Key is the lead vocalist of the band Yellowcard.
Although Clarkson never spoke about Key and their past relationship, reports claimed they dated in 2006. The buzz died down immediately after it started.
Brandon Blackstock
Clarkson proudly proclaimed she had a then-new boyfriend when she made an appearance on Toronto radio station 98.1 CHFI. She later identified her beau as Reba McEntire's stepson, Brandon Blackstock, and revealed they started dating in 2011.
Blackstock popped the question in December 2012 and tied the knot with Clarkson a year later. Their romance, however, only lasted for less than a decade as the "Broken & Beautiful" singer filed for divorce in June 2020.
The estranged couple, who share River and Remington, became legally single in September 2021 before reaching a settlement in March 2022.
Clarkson scored the primary custody of their children, while Blackstock received one weekend a month. She also paid him a one-time amount of $1.3 million, in addition to $45,600 per month in child support, while her $115,000 monthly spousal support continues until 2024.
In November, a California labor commissioner ordered Blackstock to pay Clarkson $2,641,374 after she filed a petition due to her ex-husband's past demand of "unconscionable fees and compensation" while acting as a manager when he booked her gigs.